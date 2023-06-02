Following the immense success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal has revealed plans for two additional live-action Spider-Man movies. Sony's commitment to expanding the universe remains robust, with upcoming projects including Kraven (2023), Madame Web (2024), and the yet-to-be-dated El Muerto.

The beloved Tom Holland is also slated to reprise his role as Peter Parker in an upcoming fourth installment, currently in its early planning stages. This iteration will see Peter Parker navigating his college years while remaining a mystery in his world.

Despite Sony's busy schedule, characters such as Miles Morales and Spider-Woman patiently await their live-action premieres, promising to keep the studio occupied with many fresh narratives for years to come.

Amy Pascal teases live-action debuts for Miles Morales' Spider-Man and Spider-Woman

Amy Pascal, Sony Pictures Producer, revealing plans for the live-action debuts of Miles Morales and Spider-Woman (Image via Sony Pictures)

In a recent interview at the red carpet premiere of Across the Spider-Verse, Pascal indicated that Sony is already working on live-action adaptations for Miles Morales and Spider-Woman. While specific details about these projects remain under wraps, Pascal assured fans they can expect to witness these exciting ventures in the coming years.

Producer Avi Arad teased the forthcoming Spider-Woman film, assuring fans that it's due for release "sooner than you expect." Although he held back from divulging additional information, Arad confirmed that the film is indeed in the pipeline. She said:

"I cannot tell you yet, but it's coming."

Speculations suggest that Sony possesses the rights to a live-action film about Miles Morales and that the company is exploring the prospect of a movie revolving around Miles, separate from the Venom universe.

Pascal hinted at Morales's live-action debut in March but tempered expectations by stating that fans may need to "wait a couple of years" to see this vision materialize.

Projected timeline for the upcoming films

A roadmap to the future: projected timeline for the forthcoming Spider-Man films (Image via Sony Pictures)

Historically, Pascal has made ambitious promises about the franchise, which often took significant time to transition from concept to development. However, with Miles Morales at the center of the new Across the Spider-Verse, Sony seems to be doubling down on bringing characters like him and Spider-Woman to life in live-action.

Fans harbor hopes that these new films will be incorporated into the MCU, considering the nods toward Morales's existence in No Way Home, a part of Marvel's superhero franchise.

As it stands, these potential additions are queued behind several other projects in Sony's lineup, including the forthcoming solo MCU film, Spider-Man 4. However, the prospect of these films has fans eagerly anticipating casting news for Miles Morales and Spider-Woman as both MCU and Sony's Spider-Man Universe continue to expand and flourish.

The next chapter in the franchise, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is set to hit the big screen on Friday, June 2, 2023.

