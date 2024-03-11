Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet wins Best Original Screenplay at Oscars 2024

The Oscars are underway with its 96th annual event celebrating excellence in the entertainment world. The award ceremony aims to celebrate those who left a mark with their work in the past year, 2023, and honor them with the famous Oscar Awards.

The latest ceremony had a total of 23 categories, including the Academy Award for Writing (Original Screenplay.) This year's nominations included Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall, David Hemingson for The Holdovers, Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik for May December, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer for Maestro, and Celine Song for Past Lives.

Anatomy of a Fall won in the category, adding another award to its long list of victories. The movie also won the Palme d'Or award during the Cannes Film Festival, six European film awards, six Césars, two Golden Globe awards, and a Bafta award.

Justine Triet thanks fans for helping her through her "midlife crisis" in her Oscars 2024 acceptance speech

Anatomy of a Fall has been nominated in several categories for Oscars 2024. The nominations include Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Film Editing.

The film won Justine Triet and Arthur Harari the award for Best Original Screenplay. During their acceptance speech, they opened up about their lives during Covid 19. Justine thanked the audience and noted that it would help her through her "midlife crisis."

"This is a crazy year. Anyway, this is glamour tonight contrasts slightly with all... what it started before. We were stuck in the house with two kids. It was a lockdown, and we hooked them up to cartoons to have peace."

The Anatomy of a Fall director noted that there was no one between work and diapers. Arthur stated that two people came along, the producers, Maria Luceni and David Chion, and that's when "things got a little crazy." The Oscars 2024 winner compared their situation to a "mixed double ping pong" match by a "New York French nerd."

He added that there was nothing between or above them, just total independence and freedom. Harari noted that it was the only way they could make Anatomy of a Fall.

Justine further thanked the entire cast of the film. She noted that they "killed" the script, and that's what they were best for as writers and directors.

As per Variety, the film became the "highest-grossing specialized foreign-language." It was released in America on October 13, 2023, and made $3.5 million as of December 7, 2023.

Stay tuned for more updates about the happenings of Oscars 2024, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.