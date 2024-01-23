Oscars 2024: Full list of nominations revealed 

After months of rumors and excitement, the long-awaited announcement of the nominations for the Oscars 2024 has finally been made. This makes it the most exciting part of this thrilling awards season that has kept everyone on the edge of their seats.
The fierce competition between Greta Gerwig's film Barbie and Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer has taken hold of everyone's interest, including the Oscars 2024. It steals the spotlight in numerous news articles and becomes one of the most thrilling Hollywood battles of the year.
During an exciting live announcement bright and early at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT, the Academy, with Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid as the hosts, took the spotlight to unveil the much-awaited list of nominees for the battle between Barbie and Oppenheimer, along with several other talented people and brilliant films in the running.
Full list of Oscars 2024 nominations, as announced so far
Presented below is the constantly updating roster of nominations for the prestigious Oscars 2024.
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Jonathan Glazer: The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos: Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan: Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese: Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers' Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Live-Action Short
- Invincible: Directed by Vincent René-Lortie
- Knight of Fortune: Directed by Lasse Lyskjær Noer
- Red, White and Blue: Directed by Nazrin Choudhury
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: Directed by Wes Anderson
- The After: Directed by Misan Harriman
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Original Song
- The Fire Inside: From Flamin' Hot by Diane Warren
- I'm Just Ken: From Barbie by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- It Never Went Away: From American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People): From Killers of the Flower Moon by Scott George
- What Was I Made For?: From Barbie by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Cinematography
- El Conde: Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon: Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro: Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer: Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things: Robbie Ryan
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Academy Honorary Awards
- Angela Bassett
- Mel Brooks
- Carol Littleton
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
- Michelle Satter
The Oscars 2024 showdown: Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
Barbie and Oppenheimer are both in the running for the Oscar ceremony in 2024. Oppenheimer has the most nominations with 13, while Barbie trails behind with six nominations for the Oscars 2024.
Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, a three-hour biographical film, is a top contender for the Academy Awards. It also scored big at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, taking home eight trophies, including Best Picture and Best Director.
Barbie, the highest-earning film of 2023, was up for Best Film but unfortunately didn't secure nominations for director Greta Gerwig and lead Margot Robbie. However, Barbie did manage to secure wins in the Best Song and Box Office Achievement categories, which recognize popular films.
Notable Oscars 2024 nominations in key categories
The nominations for the prestigious Oscars 2024 cover a whole bunch of different categories, with a ton of talented people—actors, musicians, and the like—competing for the coveted awards.
In the Best Supporting Actor category, audiences have got Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) going up against some other great performances, like Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).
In the Best Supporting Actress category, fans have the amazing Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer and the incredibly talented America Ferrera from Barbie. There are plenty of other impressive nominees too.
The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Oscars 2024 will be aired live on ABC, featuring the comeback of Jimmy Kimmel as the host.