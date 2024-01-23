Oscars 2024: Full list of nominations revealed 

After months of rumors and excitement, the long-awaited announcement of the nominations for the Oscars 2024 has finally been made. This makes it the most exciting part of this thrilling awards season that has kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

The fierce competition between Greta Gerwig's film Barbie and Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer has taken hold of everyone's interest, including the Oscars 2024. It steals the spotlight in numerous news articles and becomes one of the most thrilling Hollywood battles of the year.

During an exciting live announcement bright and early at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT, the Academy, with Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid as the hosts, took the spotlight to unveil the much-awaited list of nominees for the battle between Barbie and Oppenheimer, along with several other talented people and brilliant films in the running.

Full list of Oscars 2024 nominations, as announced so far

Presented below is the constantly updating roster of nominations for the prestigious Oscars 2024.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer: The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos: Poor Things

Christopher Nolan: Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese: Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone led the film Killers of the Flower Moon (Image via Instagram)

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Oscars 2024 nominations get revealed (Image via Instagram)

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

America Ferrera starred in the film Barbie (Image via Instagram)

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall released in 2023 (Image via IMDb)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Barbie has secured another nomination (Image via IMDb)

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature

Society of the Snow is directed by J. A Bayona (Image via IMDb)

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

To Kill a Tiger came out in 2022 (Image via IMDb)

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Image via IMDb)

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Live-Action Short

Oscars 2024 (Image via Instagram)

Invincible: Directed by Vincent René-Lortie

Knight of Fortune: Directed by Lasse Lyskjær Noer

Red, White and Blue: Directed by Nazrin Choudhury

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: Directed by Wes Anderson

The After: Directed by Misan Harriman

Best Animated Short

Pachyderme is a 2022 short (Image via IMDb)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon (Image via IMDb)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside: From Flamin' Hot by Diane Warren

I'm Just Ken: From Barbie by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

It Never Went Away: From American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People): From Killers of the Flower Moon by Scott George

What Was I Made For?: From Barbie by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best Sound

Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy (Image via IMDb)

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde: Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon: Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro: Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer: Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things: Robbie Ryan

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Oscars 2024 (Image via Instagram)

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Oscars 2024 (Image via Instagram)

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer has the most number of Oscars 2024 nominations (Image via IMDb)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One (Image via IMDb)

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Academy Honorary Awards

Angela Bassett

Mel Brooks

Carol Littleton

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Michelle Satter

The Oscars 2024 showdown: Barbie vs. Oppenheimer

Barbie has six nominations for Oscars 2024 (Image via IMDb)

Barbie and Oppenheimer are both in the running for the Oscar ceremony in 2024. Oppenheimer has the most nominations with 13, while Barbie trails behind with six nominations for the Oscars 2024.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, a three-hour biographical film, is a top contender for the Academy Awards. It also scored big at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, taking home eight trophies, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Barbie, the highest-earning film of 2023, was up for Best Film but unfortunately didn't secure nominations for director Greta Gerwig and lead Margot Robbie. However, Barbie did manage to secure wins in the Best Song and Box Office Achievement categories, which recognize popular films.

Notable Oscars 2024 nominations in key categories

The nominations for the prestigious Oscars 2024 cover a whole bunch of different categories, with a ton of talented people—actors, musicians, and the like—competing for the coveted awards.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, audiences have got Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) going up against some other great performances, like Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

In the Best Supporting Actress category, fans have the amazing Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer and the incredibly talented America Ferrera from Barbie. There are plenty of other impressive nominees too.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Oscars 2024 will be aired live on ABC, featuring the comeback of Jimmy Kimmel as the host.