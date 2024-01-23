Oscar 2024: Barbie gets nominated for Best Picture, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig snubbed- All categories explored

The much-awaited Oscar nominations are finally here for the jam-packed year 2024, bringing some big surprises for fans. One of these is the exclusion of both Greta Gerwig from the list of Best Director and Margot Robbie from the list of Best Actress in Leading Role.
With Barbie and Oppenheimer dominating the other award shows shortly before the Oscars, fans were expecting another great round for Greta Gerwig. Still, unfortunately, the director lost out to Justine Triet, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer.
Thankfully, for fans of the film, Barbie did get nominated alongside American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest in the Best Picture category.
Barbie also managed several other nominations, including Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.
How many nominations did Barbie receive for the Oscars 2024?
Barbie missed out on two pivotal categories, on which fans had thought it would secure a spot. Unsurprisingly, the film still received many Oscar nominations across all categories.
Barbie received nominations in seven different categories this time. These categories include Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Original Song for I'm Just Ken, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Picture.
It remains one of the most popular movies in Oscars 2024 after dominating almost every other award around the world.
Oscars 2024: Full list of nominees
Here is a full list of Oscar nominees for the year 2024:
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Actress
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short Film
- Letters to a Pig
- Ninety-five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Live Action Short
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai and Wai Po
Best Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best International Feature Film
- IO Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teacher's Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Original Song
- The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot)
- I am Just Ken (Barbie)
- It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
- Wahzhazhe (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
The Oscars 2024 will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.