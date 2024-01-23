Oscar 2024: Barbie gets nominated for Best Picture, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig snubbed- All categories explored

The much-awaited Oscar nominations are finally here for the jam-packed year 2024, bringing some big surprises for fans. One of these is the exclusion of both Greta Gerwig from the list of Best Director and Margot Robbie from the list of Best Actress in Leading Role.

With Barbie and Oppenheimer dominating the other award shows shortly before the Oscars, fans were expecting another great round for Greta Gerwig. Still, unfortunately, the director lost out to Justine Triet, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer.

Thankfully, for fans of the film, Barbie did get nominated alongside American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest in the Best Picture category.

Barbie also managed several other nominations, including Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.

How many nominations did Barbie receive for the Oscars 2024?

Barbie missed out on two pivotal categories, on which fans had thought it would secure a spot. Unsurprisingly, the film still received many Oscar nominations across all categories.

Barbie received nominations in seven different categories this time. These categories include Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Original Song for I'm Just Ken, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Picture.

It remains one of the most popular movies in Oscars 2024 after dominating almost every other award around the world.

Oscars 2024: Full list of nominees

Here is a full list of Oscar nominees for the year 2024:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

Letters to a Pig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Live Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best International Feature Film

IO Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teacher's Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot)

I am Just Ken (Barbie)

It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

Wahzhazhe (Killers of the Flower Moon)

What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

The Oscars 2024 will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.