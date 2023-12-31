Oscar Race 2024: 5 movies that may bag the big awards

The race for the Oscars 2024 is getting more intense as more films want to compete for the coveted award nomination in the hopes of taking home the top honors.

The largest awards show in Hollywood has experienced major changes recently, including the addition of a larger and more diverse voting group. Although the impact of this is evident everywhere, the candidates now represent a wider range of genres and styles than in the past.

Forecasts for the top film have quit including a few high picks among the anticipated 2024 Oscar candidates, such as Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Although they appear to be the front-runners for the largest Academy Award, the ceremony is still very early in the season, so a lot of backroom maneuvering, clever strategy, and jockeying will undoubtedly influence the outcome.

From Oppenheimer to Killers of the Flower Moon: 5 movies that may win big in the Oscar Race 2024

1) Oppenheimer

Arguably the finest film to date in Christopher Nolan's career is the biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Nolan's films have only ever gotten two nominations for Best Picture. However, none of his films have ever won the Oscar.

Oppenheimer will certainly be on the list of nominees that will be released in January 2024. The film's general popularity and praise, in addition to Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.'s probable victories for their performances, strengthen its case for the prize.

2) Barbie

Barbie exceeded all box office predictions to emerge as the largest film of the year, and it is currently poised to carry on Greta Gerwig's Oscars winning streak. Under the older award format, Little Women and Lady Bird, her two earlier films, were nominated for Best Picture.

Barbie's 2024 Oscar campaign has no precedents as of yet, although it is a strong candidate for Best Picture due to the film's enduring influence on Hollywood and its anticipated contender status in several other categories.

3) Killers of the Flower Moon

Following the triumphant debut of Scorecese's most recent masterpiece Killers of the Flower Moon, all three of the film's leads were considered front-runners for Oscar nods.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a brilliant film with a very strong narrative, which also makes it a strong contender for Best Picture apart from garnering individual nominations for the performances by Lily Gladstone and Robert DeNiro.

4) Poor Things

Poor Things, from director Yorgos Lanthimos, featuring Emma Stone, has received praise for its originality and inventiveness ever since its Venice debut. It took home the esteemed Golden Lion award.

Emma Stone now leads the race for Best Actress at the forthcoming Oscars, and the chances of the film winning or at least being nominated for Best Picture have significantly boosted as a result of the outcome.

5) Maestro

Bradley Cooper's biography of the renowned composer Leonard Bernstein, which was nominated for Best Picture five years after A Star Is Born, is expected to duplicate the awards triumph of his directorial debut.

Maestro was always expected to be a candidate for an Oscar, but after its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, where it was nominated for the highest prize, the Golden Lion, its chances of being nominated for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars skyrocketed. Performances from Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan will also make them contenders for individual awards at the Oscars.

Oscars 2024 will be the 96th Academy Awards and is slated to take place on March 11, 2024. The nominations will be announced on January 23, 2024.