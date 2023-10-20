Is Killers of the Flower Moon a Western film? 

Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic Western crime drama film scheduled to be released in the United States on October 20, 2023. The acclaimed director Martin Scorsese co-wrote the script with Eric Roth and directed and produced the film.

Based on the nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, the tragic deaths of Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma's Osage Nation in the 1920s make the central theme of the film.

The film has been described as a Western crime thriller by Apple TV+ Press, who will also be releasing the film digitally later.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set in a typical Western film landscape

The setting for the film is dark and gritty and involves a gruesome history. Scorcese is adept at playing around with these themes, as viewers have often seen in his earlier works. Mostly taking place on the Osage Reservation in northern Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon explores a violent past that is just as turbulent and brutal as American history.

The murders it mainly describes took place in 1921 (although there had been killings before then), and they involved the massacre of several dozen Osage people (but there might have been many more). Some were blown up, some were shot, and some died of mystery-wasting disease, though they were probably poisoned.

The strange term "Osage Reign of Terror," which incorrectly suggests the Osage were somehow accountable for the atrocities committed against them, is frequently used to describe the period.

Exploring Killers of the Flower Moon as a Western crime thriller

Western films typically occur in particular locales, like remote ranches, Native American settlements, or little frontier towns with saloons. Westerns usually situate the action in an arid, lonely terrain and emphasize the severity and solitude of the desert.

Scorsese has reportedly established the location and time with a smooth, effective touch. Ernest (Leonardo DiCaprio) has traveled to Oklahoma to work for his uncle William Hale (a fantastic Robert De Niro). This prosperous cattle rancher gladhands livestock and has a vast, gloomy house surrounded by prairie with his little family. The setting fits in perfectly with what can be attributed to a good Western film.

The story that follows is that of love and betrayal, all embroidered within a horrific part of American history. As a result, the plot of the film will be quite similar to the actual events that American journalist David Grann wrote about in his nonfiction book.

The book's plot also looks into the newly established FBI's involvement in this challenging investigation. The book claims that the number of rich Osage victims exceeded 20, making it one of the most well-known cases in American history.

Like any classic Western film, Killers of the Flower Moon incorporates a remote setting, a rise-and-fall narrative, a mirrored pair of leads (DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons), and gangsters, crime, and violence. There are violent baroque tableaux that are replete with Catholic symbolism, as well as sly, daring tracking shots.

Do not miss out on the upcoming theatrical release of Killers Of The Flower Moon, scheduled for release on October 20, 2023.