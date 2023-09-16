What role does Jesse Plemons play in Martin Scoresese’s Killers of the Flower Moon?

Martin Scorcese's upcoming epic Western crime drama film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is set to release across theaters in the United States on October 20, 2023. With a lineup of several veteran Hollywood actors, the anticipation for the movie has been large and keeps on growing with each passing day.

An official synopsis of the film, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.''

Leonardo DiCaprio will reportedly star in Martin Scorsese's upcoming epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, which is based on the terrible true account of the Osage murders. Based on the nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, the movie also stars Jesse Plemons in a prominent role as investigator Tom White. Plemons has previously worked with Scorcese on his film The Irishman, and fans remain excited to see him feature in yet another upcoming Scorcese classic.

Jesse Plemons reunites with Martin Scorcese in Killers of the Flower Moon to play the role of an investigator

Based on the historical events of the Oklahoma Murders, where Osage tribe members were killed in the 1920s over an oil dispute, the upcoming Western tells the tale of these crimes. This prompted Tom White, an investigator for the BOI, or Bureau of Investigation (soon to be FBI), to launch an investigation.

As mentioned earlier, Jesse Plemons plays the all-important lead character in Scorcese's film as he dons the role of investigator Tom White. Plemons was surprised to find out that he would be cast as Tom White in Scorcese's upcoming film. Sharing about his character Tom White, he said:

“When I found out it was Tom White, it felt like every sort of Christmas holiday rolled into one. The guy, at least the way he comes across in the book and in reading about him, he’s a superhero of morality. The guy is just a f**king beacon of justice. Obviously, he had his flaws like everyone, but I had built this character up so massively"

Given the heroic traits of the primary FBI agent investigator, DiCaprio was first thought to be the perfect choice for the character of White. However, in the midst of the casting changes, Leonardo DiCaprio was chosen to play Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a prominent local rancher (played by Robert De Niro).

Plemons will likely pack a punch in his role as Tom White. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Power of the Dog, and his role in The Killers of the Flower Moon might add to a second nomination for him.

Plemons was also intrigued to be working with Scorcese again, saying:

"As for working with Scorsese, he really gives you a lot of space, likes playing around, and is open to any ideas. He’s got an infectious excitement, even after all this time. It just seems like he can’t believe that this is what he gets to do with his life."

Along with Jesse Plemons, there are several other A-listers that Scorsese has cast in the film. Three Oscar-winning performers, including Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, Robert De Niro as William Hale, and Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton, are part of the ensemble cast of the film along with others.

Do not miss out on the upcoming theatrical release of Killers Of The Flower Moon, scheduled for release on October 20, 2023.