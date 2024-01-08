Christopher Nolan's highly acclaimed film, Oppenheimer, bagged the Best Motion Picture Award and four more awards at the Golden Globes 2024 on Sunday night. In contrast, despite being the highest-grossing film of 2023, Barbie only managed to clinch just two awards out of seven nominations.

If the awards season has been intending a Barbenheimer's rematch, Oppenheimer has won this round. Out of its eight nominations at the 81st annual Golden Globes, Oppenheimer bagged five awards. Meanwhile, Barbie secured the Golden Globes' new honor for cinematic and box office achievement, beside one more.

How many Golden Globes 2024 awards did Barbie win?

This live-action Barbie movie is the first in a string of computer-animated movies and television shows featuring the brand-name fashion dolls from Mattel. In the film, Ryan Gosling plays Ken, and Margot Robbie plays the title role. After an existential crisis, the two embark on a voyage of self-discovery.

Barbie won two awards - One for the first-ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the Golden Globes 2024 and the other for the Best Original Song for What Was I Made For?. The first one was expected to be taken by Taylor Swift for her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, yet Barbie turned out to be luckier.

While Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie did not individually win any awards for their performances in Barbie, Robbie went on to accept the new award for the movie Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, looking pretty in a pink Barbie-inspired gown. On stage, she thanked everyone and said,

"We’d like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth: the movie theaters."

The song What Was I Made For? received the best song award in a category dominated by songs from the hit movie about Mattel's popular doll. It was written by Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell. The song is a melancholic, poignant piano ballad.

How many Golden Globes 2024 awards did Oppenheimer win?

The 2023 film Oppenheimer, a dramatic biographical film starring British and American actors, delves into the life and legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist who was instrumental in the development of the atomic bomb.

According to Variety, the Christopher Nolan-directed film earned $954 million at the global box office throughout its entire run. Oppenheimer outperformed all superhero flicks as well as blockbuster Hollywood productions like Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny.

The Universal Pictures movie won the 81st Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture Drama Sunday night, taking home five awards, surpassing all other movies and TV series.

Christopher Nolan clinched the Best Director Award for Oppenheimer at the Golden Globes 2024, which is his first win, despite four previous nominations in the Best Director category for Inception (2010) and Dunkirk (2017) and two in the Best Screenplay category for Momento (2001) and Inception. He was also nominated for Best Screenplay for Oppenheimer.

The film's lead actor, Cillian Murphy, won the Best Actor Award for his portrayal of American nuclear scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer. He was all praise for the director and his wife for having trusted him on this one.

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. won the Male Supporting Actor Award for playing Lewis Strauss in the movie. As he collected the award, he jokingly said,

"A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $1 bn? "

Ludwig Göransson, who composed the background score for Oppenheimer, was also honored with the Best Score (Motion Picture) award.

Oppenheimer was also among the nominees at the Golden Globes 2024, with movies like Barbie for the Best Screenplay category and Anatomy of a Fall. However, Anatomy of a Fall unexpectedly won this one, the French courtroom thriller surpassing both Barbie and Oppenheimer.

You can watch the Golden Globes 2024 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ with the showtime add-on.