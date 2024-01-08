Where to watch Barbie online? Greta Gerwig's movie bags two Golden Globes in 2024

The Golden Globes 2024, the 81st edition of the long-running annual award ceremony, was telecast live on Sunday, January 7, 2024. While Oppenheimer dominated the award show by bagging five awards, Barbie won only two. However, fans cheered for the Warner Bros. movie and celebrated the two awards it took home.

The film, that temporarily turned movie theaters "pink," is no longer available to watch on theaters. However, fans can revisit the magical Barbie World online. The Greta Gerwig movie can be streamed on Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Fans can subscribe to Max for a fee of $9.99 a month to $19.99 annually. However, the standard version contains ads, and only two devices can use the application at once. Fans can go a step further, by purchasing the $15.99 a month or $149.99 per year package, with which, they can download up to 30 movies or shows.

Barbie was nominated in several categories during the Golden Globes 2024

The Golden Globes winning movie, Barbie, took home the prizes in two categories, the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award and Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell.

While addressing the Golden Globes crowd for the Achievement award, Greta Gerwig, accompanied by Margot Robbie, thanked the "Barbies and Kens" who watched the movie.

"Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I’ve ever seen."

She further thanked co-writer Noah Baumbach and Ryan Gosling. Although Barbie may have only won two Golden Globes in 2024, it was nominated under several categories. This included:

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Best Director - Motion Picture

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Best Original Song — Motion Picture (Three of the songs were nominated)

Winner's list Golden Globes 2024

Best film – drama Oppenheimer

Best actress – drama - Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best film – musical or comedy - Poor Things

Best actor – musical or comedy - Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best TV series – drama - Succession

Best actress in a TV series – drama - Sarah Snook, Succession

Best TV series – musical or comedy - The Bear

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie - Beef

Cinematic and box office achievement - Barbie

Best original song - What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie)

Best original score - Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best actor – drama - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best actress – musical or comedy - Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best director - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best animated film - The Boy and the Heron

Best actor in a TV series - Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy - Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best non-English language film - Anatomy of a Fall

Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV - Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best supporting actor in a TV series - Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best supporting actress in a TV series - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie - Steven Yeun, Beef

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie - Ali Wong, Beef

Best supporting actor - Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actress - Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Golden Globes 2024 can be streamed on Paramount+.