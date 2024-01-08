Where to watch Barbie online? Greta Gerwig's movie bags two Golden Globes in 2024

The Golden Globes 2024, the 81st edition of the long-running annual award ceremony, was telecast live on Sunday, January 7, 2024. While Oppenheimer dominated the award show by bagging five awards, Barbie won only two. However, fans cheered for the Warner Bros. movie and celebrated the two awards it took home.
The film, that temporarily turned movie theaters "pink," is no longer available to watch on theaters. However, fans can revisit the magical Barbie World online. The Greta Gerwig movie can be streamed on Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.
Fans can subscribe to Max for a fee of $9.99 a month to $19.99 annually. However, the standard version contains ads, and only two devices can use the application at once. Fans can go a step further, by purchasing the $15.99 a month or $149.99 per year package, with which, they can download up to 30 movies or shows.
Barbie was nominated in several categories during the Golden Globes 2024
The Golden Globes winning movie, Barbie, took home the prizes in two categories, the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award and Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell.
While addressing the Golden Globes crowd for the Achievement award, Greta Gerwig, accompanied by Margot Robbie, thanked the "Barbies and Kens" who watched the movie.
"Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I’ve ever seen."
She further thanked co-writer Noah Baumbach and Ryan Gosling. Although Barbie may have only won two Golden Globes in 2024, it was nominated under several categories. This included:
- Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Best Director - Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Best Original Song — Motion Picture (Three of the songs were nominated)
Winner's list Golden Globes 2024
- Best film – drama Oppenheimer
- Best actress – drama - Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Best film – musical or comedy - Poor Things
- Best actor – musical or comedy - Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Best TV series – drama - Succession
- Best actress in a TV series – drama - Sarah Snook, Succession
- Best TV series – musical or comedy - The Bear
- Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie - Beef
- Cinematic and box office achievement - Barbie
- Best original song - What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie)
- Best original score - Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Best actor – drama - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Best actress – musical or comedy - Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Best director - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Best animated film - The Boy and the Heron
- Best actor in a TV series - Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy - Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Best non-English language film - Anatomy of a Fall
- Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV - Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon
- Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Best screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
- Best supporting actor in a TV series - Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Best supporting actress in a TV series - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie - Steven Yeun, Beef
- Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie - Ali Wong, Beef
- Best supporting actor - Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
- Best supporting actress - Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Golden Globes 2024 can be streamed on Paramount+.