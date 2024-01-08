Golden Globes 2024: Ali Wong wins award, thanks ex-husband, Justin Hakuta

Golden Globes, which is currently airing its 81st edition, is being live telecasted on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+ later on. The show is halfway through and has found several winners already, including the winner of Best Actress in a Limited Series.

The award went to Ali Wong, who beat seven other contenders, including Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, Juno Temple, Rachel Weisz, and Riley Keough.

The actress became the first actress of Asian lineage to win an award in the Limited Series category. As soon as her name was announced, the actress kissed her boyfriend. However, during her acceptance speech, the Beef star thanked her ex-husband Justin Hakuta, and called him her "best friend."

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin for all of your love and support. It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”

Golden Globes 2024 is currently being live telecasted on CBS.

Golden Globes winner Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta's relationship explored

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta were married for eight years before they announced their split in April 2022. The Beef actress and Hakuta met in 2010 at a friends wedding. Hakuta was studying at Harvard Business school at the time and the two got married four years later. They welcomed their first daughter together in 2015 but called it quits five years later.

The Golden Globes winner spoke about their relationship while in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023, and called their divorce "unconventional." During the conversation, she added that she had just come from playing pickleball with her ex and that they were going on a road trip together with their daughters later in the year.

The Golden Globes winner also addressed rumors about her Netflix special playing a part in her divorce and noted that people were making too much out of her jokes. Ali noted that she didn't expect the divorce announcement to be as big as it became:

"I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother's reaction."

When the Netflix star told her mother, she was very upset and reportedly asked her daughter to wait until after she died. The Beef actress noted that her mother, however, didn't have to worry about telling her friends because her public announcement of the same did it for her.

"All of them found out because it made it to a bunch of the Chinese and Vietnamese newspapers—I still can't believe why on earth they would be interested in me—and they all called her."

The Beef won more than one award at the Golden Globes tonight. Those interested can catch the live telecast on CBS now.