Ali Wong's Beef and 4 other Netflix comedies to watch right now

Dark comedies like Ali Wong's Beef have been around for a while, but with the emergence of streaming services, their appeal has increased significantly.

Black Comedy aka Dark Comedy is a genre that is gaining popularity with writers and directors producing ingenious stories that delve upon issues or subjects that are usually quite sensitive and painful to discuss. Tackling issues as sensitive as mental health, addiction, or even death through comedy helps facilitate discussions about them without being too serious or morbid.

Watching movies or TV series like Ali Wong's Beef, which have characters that are dealing with similar issues, helps viewers develop a sense of empathy towards them, thereby making them true to life.

Lately, Netflix has been churning out some dark comedies that are hilarious and heartwarming at the same time. Here are four of them that you can add to your watchlist if you enjoyed watching Beef:

1) Beef

For those not yet familiar with this newly released Netflix series, Beef is a dark comedy about two strangers who get into a road rage incident that sparks a feud between them, bringing out their darkest impulses.

The series features renowned stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong (known for her hit Netflix stand-up specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong) and Academy Award-nominated Korean-American actor Steve Yeun (known for playing Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead and his roles in Minari and Burning).

Beef was created by Lee Sung Jin and produced by the acclaimed entertainment company that gave us the multi-Academy Award-winning movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Ali Wong's Beef was a hit among viewers and critics alike because of its raw and unapologetic humor that explores topics like motherhood, feminism, familial conflict, and the characters' Asian-American identity.

2) The End of the F**king World

The End of the F**king World is a perfect match for viewers who loved Beef. This British dark comedy series on Netflix follows two oddball teenagers, James and Alyssa who set off on a road trip to escape their mundane existence.

The End of the F**king World is a coming-of-age story that explores identity, loneliness, and the quest for purpose. It combines violence, romance, and deadpan humor to portray a gripping storyline filled with startling twists.

The lead actors of the series, Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden, delivered outstanding performances that were both hilarious and moving and were highly praised by critics.

3) After Life

Created and produced by Golden Globe-winning British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais, After Life premiered on Netflix in 2019. The series is a dark comedy, and also a meditation on grief, love, and the human condition.

The story follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a man having trouble dealing with the loss of his wife. Even considering suicide, he chooses to continue living while showing complete disregard for everyone around him.

Ricky Gervais gives a compelling performance as Tony, showcasing his range as an actor and comedian. The supporting cast, including Penelope Wilton, David Earl, and Ashley Jensen, are brilliant in their respective roles.

4) I am Not Okay With This

I am Not Okay With This is a Netflix original series that premiered in 2020. It is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman. The story follows a teenage girl named Sydney who is struggling with her s*xual orientation, a dysfunctional family, and growing superpowers.

Along with supernatural elements, teen angst, and dark humor, all coexist in perfect harmony in I am Not Okay With This. Although the series addresses serious subjects like depression, anxiety, and LGBTQIA+ rights, it manages to keep things light-hearted with its clever one-liners and incisive satire.

The series stars Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, and Kathleen Rose Perkins, and their performances were highly praised by critics. However, Netflix confirmed that the show would not return for a second season because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Nevertheless, viewers will enjoy watching season 1 which can be finished over the weekend while having a hearty laugh with loved ones. Those who loved Beef surely won't be able to resist binging on I am Not Okay With This.

5) Dead To Me

Netflix has been churning out some brilliant and eccentric original series over recent years. Dead To Me is one such series that is an oddball dark comedy that premiered in 2019 starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

The series follows Jen, a recent widow, who meets Judy, a free-spirited woman who isn't what she seems, at a grief support group. The two women bond over their shared experience of losing their partners.

The third and final season of Dead To Me premiered recently and received largely positive reviews from critics. Christina Applegate delivered such an outstanding performance in the series that she even received an Emmy Nomination for her role.

Those who loved Beef and After Life will surely revel in watching Dead To Me as it contains similar themes of vengeance, sass, and spitefulness with an undertone of friendship and camaraderie.

