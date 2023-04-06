Where was Beef shot? Filming locations of Steven Yeun's Netflix series explored

Beef, a road rage comedy, hit Netflix on Thursday, March 6, 2023. Starring Academy Award-nominated actor Steven Yeun as Danny Cho, the ten-episode TV series is created by Lee Sung Jin. As per the synopsis released by Netflix, Beef is about “two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.”

Each episode of the series will last 30 minutes, as per reports. All the episodes got released on the same day. According to IMDb, they are respectively titled The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain, The Rapture of Being Alive, I am a Cage, Just Not All At The Same Time, Such Inward Secret Creatures, We Draw A Magic Circle, I Am Inhabited By a Cry, The Drama of Original Choice, The Great Fabricator, and Figures Of Light.

Besides being the protagonist, Steven Yeun is also aboard as a co-executive producer via his Universal Remote banner. A detailed summary of the show reads:

“Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.”

Emmy-nominated actress Ali Wong plays Amy Lau in Beef. The Dear Girls author is a co-executive producer as well. Bugsy Bell Productions, Universal Remote, and A24 have bankrolled the comedy series.

The team of Beef set up camp solely in Los Angeles

After winning the rights in a tough bidding war in April 2021, Netflix officially launched the project a couple of months later. The team attached to Beef spent most of 2022 on production and post-production processes, with the filming schedule wrapped in May last year.

Cameras started rolling in January last year, with the crew utilizing Los Angeles as the primary and only shooting location. Since the Californian city is the sole filming spot, they tapped into several of its landmarks, various roads, and different residential areas to lens pivotal sequences.

In the trailer for Beef, we can see that road rage scenes have been shot in neighborhood streets, while Amy Lau’s house is situated in an upscale locality.

Los Angeles, the entertainment capital, has been a preferred place for several productions.

Some of the most recent TV series/films that have been shot in the bustling city are Netflix’s thriller series The Night Agent, the charming stalker drama You, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, HBO’s Succession and Game of Thrones, Oscar winners Everything Everywhere All at Once and Avatar: The Way of Water, Air, Babylon, and Top Gun: Maverick, among others.

While Hollywood is one of the most popular areas in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills is a glittery suburb of the city. Rodeo Drive is one of the world’s most expensive streets in Beverly. The two-mile-long street is a go-to shopping spot for celebrities.

Residences of stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Adele, Ellen DeGeneres, Jessica Alba, John Legend, and Katy Perry dot Beverly Hills. Apart from Hollywood and Beverly, Los Angeles is known for tourist places like Universal Studios Hollywood, The Getty Center, Griffith Observatory, the Venice Canal Historic District, Dodger Stadium, Staples Center, and Olvera Street, among others.

Beef is currently streaming on Netflix.

