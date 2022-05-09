Who is Ali Wong’s college friend? Actress seeks Celebrity IOU’s Drew and Jonathan’s help to renovate BFF’s lackluster basement

Comedian Ali Wong is back. Not with her various comedy acts, but on Celebrity IOU with Drew and Jonathan Scott. She will renovate the lackluster basement and backyard of her college friend, Citadelle.

The home renovation is a way of Ali Wong’s way of saying thank you to Citadelle, who helped the comedian and her family during the tough days in Los Angeles.

All about Ali Wong’s college friend’s home makeover on Celebrity IOU

In episode 10 of Celebrity IOU, the 40-years-old pairs up with renovation experts Drew and Jonathon Scott for a makeover of her best friend Citadelle's home basement and backyard.

The official description of the upcoming episode, titled Ali Wong's Renovation Surprise for a Dear Friend, reads:

“Comedian Ali Wong's college friend, Citadelle, is a working mother who opens her home and her heart to everyone. With Jonathan and Drew's help, Ali is returning the love by transforming Citadelle's barren basement into the entertaining heart of her home."

Citadelle and Wong have been friends for 20 years. Citadelle helped Wong and his mother during the rough times. When the Always Be My Maybe star moved to Los Angeles, she ended up staying at newlyweds Citadelle and her husband Victor's home for a year instead of two weeks.

Not only that, even her mother used to visit the family every weekend. Speaking about Citadelle’s generosity, Wong said on Celebrity IOU:

“My dad passed away and my mom was feeling really alone in San Francisco so my mom would visit L.A. So not only did [Citadelle] have this struggling comedian/actress in her second room, she also had a senior citizen staying with her every weekend, and she didn't care. She really is like a sister to me.”

Wong hopes that the makeover will:

“Give Citadelle a lot of well-deserved relief and joy.”

To elevate the basement from basic to luxury, Wong and the Property Brothers drilled up the tile floor, stripped out old fixtures, and took the walls down to the studs. They then infused the “mid-century modern style into the new living area, bathroom and office,” according to the press release.

For the backyard, the experts, built a “covered patio, statement fireplace, and outdoor kitchen” to give “Citadelle even more space to host family and friends.”

The emotional Wong confessed that she owes her success to her best friend, who is also "the rock" of their friend group. On Celebrity IOU, she said:

“I really would not be where I am if it wasn’t for her. This is the least I could do for someone who’s given me so much.”

Celebrity IOU showcases Hollywood A-listers who are ready to pick up sledgehammers and power tools to give extraordinary people in their lives a much-needed home renovation.

The show features celebrities including Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Snoop Dogg, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Lisa Kudrow, and John C. Reilly.

Tune in on May 9, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV to watch the renovation of Wong’s best friend's house. Episode 10 of Celebrity IOU can also be streamed on Discovery+.

Edited by Saman