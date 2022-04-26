How Celebrity IOU duo Jonathan and Drew Scott helped Howie Mandel surprise his friend

Celebrity IOU Season 4 Episode 2 aired tonight, April 25, on HGTV.

The episode saw Canadian comedian Howie Mandel surprising his best friend and road manager, Rich Thurber, by renovating his bachelor pad.

Celebrity IOU follows HGTV real estate renovators Drew and Jonathan Scott, famously known as Property Brothers. The duo helps celebrities surprise their personal heroes with house makeovers.

Howie Mandel surprised his friend of 30 years with the help of Celebrity IOU team

Tonight on Celebrity IOU, the Property Brothers helped Howie Mandel surprise his best friend and road manager of 30 years, Rich Thurber, by renovating his bachelor pad.

Howie revealed that Rich had been staying in the apartment for more than 15 years. The comedian asked his friend to stay in a hotel for some work and didn't inform him about the renovation.

Jonathan and Drew had three-and-a-half weeks to completely change the look of the house.

Howie said:

"He is like my brother"

Howie told the Property Brothers that his friend liked a clean and contemporary style when it came to houses.

Jonathan and Drew began by installing a new L-shaped gas fireplace in the house. They also put the TV right beside it to give it a "one wall, one unit look."

The duo chose to frame the bottom half of the cabinet storage to give more space for a peninsula table, which will act as a dining table. They also installed a nook in the kitchen to help Rich cook and entertain his guests.

The Property Brothers then installed a new iron railing, black-painted, on the stairs to give the home a classy look. They also painted the bedroom walls in a dark black shiplap style.

The house had a contemporary modern look at the end of the transformation.

Rich loved the surprise and said:

"This is definitely a prank"

When Howie told him that he loved him, Rich said:

"This doesn't even look like my place anywhere. This is unbelievable."

Fans can watch the next episode of Celebrity IOU on May 2 on HGTV at 9:00 pm ET.

The episode will feature Snoop Dogg, who will surprise the commissioner of his football league by turning his garage into a personalized luxury retreat.

