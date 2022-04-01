"I would have made a joke about her boyfriend": Ricky Gervais weighs in on Chris Rock's Oscars 2022 G.I. Jane joke

In view of Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the 2022 Oscars, former award show host Ricky Gervais has been compared to Rock and asked whether he would have gone with a similar puchline. Following the infamous incident at the 94th Academy Awards, Ricky Gervais became a conversation piece among viewers.

According to The Mirror, Gervais was testing his material at a recent show in Highgate, north London, when he responded to the question by saying:

"I’ll get it out of the way. I have not got any Will Smith material. I trended when that happened and I was not even there. What has it got to do with me? People were going ‘What would have happened if Ricky Gervais had been doing it (hosting the Oscars)?’ Well, nothing, as I would not have made a joke about his wife’s hair. I would have made a joke about her boyfriend.”

In a shocking incident that marred Hollywood's most important evening, Will Smith took to the Oscars stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock due to the latter's joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Ricky Gervais becomes the subject of conversation after Will Smith slap debacle at 2022 Oscars

Ever since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the internet has been buzzing with reactions from viewers and other celebrities in the Hollywood fraternity. Among the reactions, viewers pointed to Ricky Gervais hosting the Golden Globes in the past, when he roasted a number of celebrities.

The comedian and actor had previously hosted the 67th, 68th, 69th, 73rd and 77th Golden Globe Awards in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2020, respectively.

Reacting to him becoming a conversational topic and getting pulled into discussions about Smith and Rock, the British television icon posted a clip of his character talking about alopecia from his stint on The Office (UK). This was an apparent dig at the joke made by Rock about Smith's wife, calling her G.I. Jane.

In a follower's tweet about how Gervais should have hosted the Oscars, he said:

"I'd start with "Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn't be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given."

He continued:

"I'm proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscars ever. Looking out I see people from all walks of life. Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously."

This year's Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre and hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. While the awards were deemed historic for many reasons, they were overshadowed by the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Smith later took to Instagram to issue an apology to Rock.

Oscars producer Will Packer revealed in an interview with Good Morning America that the LAPD was ready to arrest Smith before Rock refused to press charges.

On his recent high-priced show in Boston, Chris Rock revealed that he was "still kind of processing what happened," but would not discuss anything further with the audience.

