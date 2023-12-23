Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta are divorcing after being together for eight years, and the court documents state that the former has filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. Meanwhile, details related to child support and other information remain pending.

According to legal documents, Ali and Justin split a long time ago, in April 2022. Rumors of Ali and Justin's divorce also went viral at the time, and a source for People Magazine stated that the pair would continue co-parenting their children.

Wong and Hakuta met at a friend's wedding party in 2010, as per People Magazine. The duo dated for a brief period, and they exchanged vows a few years later, in November 2014.

Wong and Hakuta are the parents of two children, and their first child, Mari, was born the following year. The pair's second child, named Nikki, was born in 2017.

Although Ali Wong has filed for divorce from Justin Hakuta, their rеprеsеntativеs have yet to commеnt on it.

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta have made a fortunе from their successful work

As mentioned earlier, Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta have been together since 2014, but now they are getting divorced. Ali has been working on various TV shows, while Hakuta has been a successful еntrеprеnеur. Ali and Justin, over the years, have managed to make a lot of money through their work.

CelebrityNetWorth claims that Ali’s net worth is $4 million. She has starred in many famous TV shows and made an appearance in several comedy specials on Netflix.

Ali Wong made her acting debut in 2011 with the sitcom Brеaking In. She appeared in a few more shows until she gained recognition for her performance in Inside Amy Schumer. She has been featured in other TV shows like Savages, Black Box, and more.

She played the role of Doris in American Housewife from 2016 to 2021 for five seasons. The audience responded positively despite the show getting involved in some controversies.

Other successful projects where Ali Wong has given her voice include The Angry Birds Movie, Tuca & Bertie, Human Resources, Big Mouth, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Justin Hakuta's net worth is in the figure of millions

Justin Hakuta has been an entrepreneur and served as the vice president of the healthcare company Good RX, as per Zac Johnson. The outlet reported that his net worth is around $1.2 million.

According to People magazine, Hakuta was born to Ken Hakuta, who is known to everyone as an inventor and the host of a show titled The Dr. Fad Show. Justin finished his graduation from Carnegie Mellon and was awarded a Fullbright scholarship.

He also enrolled at Harvard Business School and obtained his MBA. Apart from his work as an entrepreneur, he has been featured alongside Ali Wong in her comedy shows.

While Ali and Justin reportedly separated in 2022, Wong appeared for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that she and Justin still shared a close friendship.