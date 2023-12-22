Actress Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller's wife revealed the secret behind pop singer Taylor Swift's new ring. Sperry said that she was the one who gave Swift the massive ring on her birthday. She opened up about it on Instagram stories posting a video and a picture. While the video featured a closeup of the ring, the text on top of the photo read:

"Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled so to all media outlets and Melissa at deux moi here ya go!"

According to People Magazine, the ring has a huge opal gemstone with blue topaz on the outside. Taylor Swift was spotted wearing the ring for the first time during her 34th birthday celebrations on December 13, 2023. There were speculations that the ring was possibly gifted by her partner Travis Kelce and some others believed that it could be her engagement ring. However, as mentioned earlier, Keleigh Sperry put a rest to the speculations with her Instagram stories.

Keleigh is a well-known actress and model whose net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $1 and $2 million, according to Life & Style magazine. It also notes that Miles Teller and Keleigh have been married since 2019.

Keleigh Sperry has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as a model

Born to parents Rand Sperry and ROsemary White, Keleigh Sperry is known for her work as a model and actress over the years. Her successful career has contributed to her net worth, which is said to be somewhere between $1 and $2 million, according to Life & Style magazine.

She has shared a close friendship with popular celebrities like Jessica Szohr. Sperry was also chosen as the counselor and ambassador to Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

Keleigh Sperry has also been a social media star and she has worked for modeling agencies like One Model Inc for a few years. She has additionally represented a few model labels in Los Angeles. Sperry has been featured in the 2017 film, Dance alongside the music video of Opeth: The Devil's Orchard.

Sperry also appeared in the music video for Taylor Swift's song I Bet You Think About Me. The duo dеvеlopеd a closе friеndship after that and was spottеd going out togеthеr on multiple occasions.

Milеs Tеllеr and Kеlеigh Spеrry havе bееn romantically linkеd since 2013

Pеoplе magazinе rеvеalеd that Milеs Tеllеr and Kеlеigh Spеrry first mеt in 2013 at a Black Kеys party. They went together to the MTV Movie Awards and Met Gala in 2016 and Sperry also shared a picture from Met Gala the same year.

The duo got engaged the following year when Teller popped the question by tying a rose to a tree alongside a note. They made their first public appearance during the premiere of the film Only The Brave, which featured Teller as one of the lead cast members.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry exchanged vows in 2019 at a Catholic Church. Teller addressed about his marriage in an interview with Men's Health in 2020, saying that he and Sperry hang out together.

"I'm with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful." he added.

Miles is also a popular face in Hollywood and has portrayed important roles in films like Divergent, Bleed for This, Top Gun: Maverick, Fantastic Four, and more.