Ryan Gosling's performance of the song I'm Just Ken in the 2023 movie Barbie showcases his incredible talent and deeply resonates with audiences. The song beautifully captures Ken's character's essence and was written by the Grammy-winning artist Mark Ronson. Despite its challenging key, Gosling's decision to sing it truly demonstrates his dedication and vocal skills. This choice adds an emotional touch to Ken's character, making the song stand out in Gosling's portrayal in the film.

Apart from his acting, Gosling's musical abilities are also notable. It all started at The Mickey Mouse Club at 13 and continues today, where he plays with his rock duo, Dead Man's Bones. This versatility is easy to see in Barbie, in which, as well as singing I'm Just Ken, he sang backing vocals for other songs. This shows that Gosling knows how to combine his acting and musical skills to produce well-rounded characters with authentic, emotional expressionism.

Who sings I'm Just Ken song?

A native Canadian, Gosling was born in London, Ontario, on November 12th, 1980. He has recently become one of the most recognizable faces in independent films and major studio features.

This eclectic style has enabled his films to amass an impressive worldwide box office of over 1.9 billion U.S. dollars. He's won many prizes, like a Golden Globe and two Academy Award nominations, and has been nominated for a BAFTA and Grammy.

When he was thirteen, Ryan Gosling first appeared on television on Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club between 1993 and 1995. Being part of this platform brought him to stardom together with other celebrities now known worldwide, like Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, and Britney Spears.

The Believer (2001) marked his turning point in the film industry, whereas The Notebook (2004) propelled him to international fame. Half Nelson (2006), Lars and the Real Girl (2007), and Blue Valentine (2010), among others, have enabled him to exhibit his versatility. His roles in La La Land (2016) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017) cemented his position even further in Hollywood.

Apart from his acting work, the I'm Just Ken singer has also ventured into music alongside his rock duo Dead Man's Bones. They released their self-titled album and embarked on a tour across North America in 2009. His participation in Barbie as the character Ken and his rendition of I'm Just Ken further accentuate his skills, demonstrating how he seamlessly merges acting and music to great effect.

What does Ken represent in the Barbie movie?

Ken, played by Ryan Gosling in the 2023 Barbie movie, explores such themes as self and discovery, identity and vocation, and how these themes are part and parcel of gender relations. In this context, Ken, with his stereotypical characterization of a male companion, appears only as a shadowy character, seen but not deeply explored. This description represents how male characters, and by extension, men in the Barbie world, are looked at and treated.

In the film, Ken's journey reflects a deeper investigation into masculinity and the social demands made upon it. He moves from being just Ken, a one-dimensional character, defined more by his role as Barbie's boyfriend than by any real personality, to someone in search of himself. The transformation is significant in the context of the movie's larger themes about transcending social norms and cliché.

In this way, the film makes effective use of Ken to reflect on the patriarchy and toxic masculinity, as these labels don't just restrict women but men too in being able to know and express who they truly are. Ken faces challenges from rigid role­s and preconceived notions about ge­nder, just like all people. The movie shows Ken's journey to find his true self beyond society's expectations.

Ken's portrayal asks us to re­think traditional ideas about what roles like ge­nder mean. These roles can limit personal growth and self-knowle­dge. By breaking free, Ken discovers his real identity.

Is Barbie in love with Ken?

The movie Barbie in 2023 looks into the relationship between Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, respectively. Barbie technically has a boyfriend at the start. Nevertheless, there is nothing like this conventional relationship that almost all other Barbie movies have.

This movie focuses on self-discovery and individuality, evident through the relationship between Barbie and Ken. Barbie spends the entire film trying to discover herself, prompting her to question her presence in Barbie Land. However, Ken is also shown grappling with toxic masculinity and his identity outside Barbie’s life.

By the movie's end, Barbie decides to become a human, driven by her desire to explore her purpose and identity beyond the boundaries of Barbie Land and her predetermined role as a doll. This choice signifies a transformation in her character and her relationship with Ken. Realizing that his existence shouldn't solely rely on Barbie, she motivates him to discover himself.

Hence, although Barbie and Ken begin the film as a couple, their journey throughout the story focuses more on self-discovery as individuals than defining themselves through their relationship. The film approaches their bond, emphasizing development and uniqueness rather than solely focusing on their romantic connection.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie (2023) can be streamed on Max and is available to rent on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.