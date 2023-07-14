Barbie movie 2023: Who are the actors playing Ken in the new Ryan Gosling film?

Directed by the acclaimed Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig, the highly anticipated Barbie movie featuring Ryan Gosling as Ken is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 21, 2023. The film boasts a promising cast that includes Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, and many other talented stars.

The official logline of Barbie reads:

"Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence."

Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the teaser trailer for the new Greta Gerwig movie on April 4, 2023, sparking global excitement. On May 25, 2023, the studio released the main trailer, offering intriguing hints about the film's plotline and leaving viewers eager for more.

5 actors playing Ken in the new fantasy comedy film Barbie

Ryan Gosling was initially announced as Ken alongside Robbie's character, but new character posters indicate multiple Kens with taglines like "He's Ken too." and "Ken again!" in the upcoming film.

1) Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling has been cast as Ken in this highly anticipated movie. Known for his versatile acting skills, Gosling has delivered memorable performances in films such as La La Land, Drive, and The Notebook. With his charming charisma and talent, the actor is poised to bring the iconic Ken character to life in this exciting new adaptation.

2) Simu Liu

Simu Liu has also been cast as Ken in this upcoming fantasy movie. Liu gained prominence for his role as Shang-Chi in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He is also known for his work in the TV series Kim's Convenience. Liu's casting in this film further showcases his versatility and growing presence in the entertainment industry.

3) Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for his acclaimed performances, has been cast in this upcoming Greta Grewig directorial. Notable for his lead villain role in the ongoing Marvel series Secret Invasion, Ben-Adir has also captivated audiences in films like One Night in Miami, where he portrayed Malcolm X - a role that earned him critical acclaim and recognition for his exceptional talent.

4) Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa, who known for his breakout role in the hit series S*x Education, is set to star in this upcoming movie. Gatwa's notable works include his critically acclaimed portrayal of Eric Effiong in the aforementioned series, which earned him widespread recognition and praise for his talent and versatility as an actor.

5) Scott Evans

Known for his notable roles in film and television, Scott Evans will be appearing in this upcoming comedy movie. The actor has previously starred in popular works such as the TV series One Life to Live and Grace and Frankie.

More about the Barbie movie 2023

Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by her and Noah Baumbach, this movie is based on the famous doll from the house of Mattel toy line. The film features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The plot sees Barbie and Ken facing expulsion from Barbie Land and venturing into the real world, embarking on a transformative journey of self-discovery.

Filming took place at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in England, with many notable locations, including the Venice Beach Skatepark in Los Angeles. With a star-studded cast and Gerwig's direction, the film promises an intriguing exploration of self-acceptance and adventure.

Watch Barbie in theaters on July 21, 2023.

