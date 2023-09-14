How to watch Greta Gerwig’s Barbie at home? Streaming details and more

Barbie, the iconic Greta Gerwig movie that has broken many records and become the highest-grossing movie of 2023 as of now, is currently streaming on the popular platform Amazon Prime Video, just about 2 months after its theatrical release on July 21, 2023. The mega-hit movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling arrived on the streaming platform on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Thus, the audience can now enjoy the star-studded blockbuster from the comfort of their home. Fans can watch the film with a Prime Video subscription and a rental or purchase fee. Ever since the news of Greta Gerwig's latest film getting released on Prime Video was dropped by Amazon Studios, viewers from all across the world have been buzzing with excitement.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie: Streaming details on Prime Video explored

Barbie has reportedly earned more than $1.4 billion at the box office worldwide as of now, which further cemented the 2023 Gerwig movie as the biggest movie of the year till now. As announced by Prime Video, the movie is now available for streaming from home for a purchase fee of only $29.99 or a rental fee of $24.99 on the streaming platform Prime Video.

Apart from the movie itself, fans can also explore an array of content related to the movie, including details about some of the standout pieces from the set, quotes from some of the cast members of the film, intriguing video clips of behind-the-scenes footage, and more exclusively on Prime Video's landing page.

Thus, all the audience needs to have is a subscription plan for Prime Video and a purchase or rental fee in order to enjoy the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer hit film.

The movie's director, Greta Gerwig, recently released a statement, as per People, where she talked about the amazing and overwhelming response the movie has received from viewers all around the globe. She said:

"(IT) has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving....So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world."

Speaking about how the movie will be released in IMAX theaters beginning September 22 for a limited period of a week, Gerwig said,

"We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s an even bigger thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all. And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy."

Apart from Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as the lead Ken or Beach Ken, a list of the other significant cast members of the movie is provided below:

Kate McKinnon

Issa Rae

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Simu Liu

Alexandra Shipp

America Ferrera

Will Ferrell

Hari Nef

Emma Mackey

Sharon Rooney

Ritu Arya

Ana Cruz Kayne

Dua Lipa

Mette Narrative

Nicola Coughlan

Marisa Abela

Ncuti Gatwa

John Cena

Connor Swindells

Michael Cera

Lucy Boynton and many more

Viewers can now watch Barbie at home, as it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.