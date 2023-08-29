Barbie set to create new Warner Brothers record

Barbie, the Greta Gerwig movie, which was released on July 21, 2023, has gone on to become a cult classic. It has been breaking several long-holding box office records of Warner Brothers, including the highest box-office collections of two mega hit Warner Bros. films, The Dark Knight and Aquaman.

Now, more than one month into its release, Barbie is all set to achieve a brand new record for Warner Brothers production company this Monday, August 28, 2023. Over the weekend, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has earned a total of $18.2 million as reported by Variety, in 75 international territories, from 12,852 screens collectively, leading to a worldwide gross collection of more than a whopping $1.34 billion.

This new record has made Gerwig's Barbie the highest-grossing film globally released in the history of Warner Brothers, smashing the previously held record of the 2011 WB movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Barbie is projected to surpass The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top movie of the year in terms of global box office collection

Warner Brothers' Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 held a total global box-office collection of $1.3415 billion, as per Box Office Mojo. After this weekend's performance at the international market, Barbie has garnered a total of $1.3424 billion, as reported by the same news outlet.

Thus, it has surpassed the collection of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 and has become the top-grossing movie ever produced by Warner Bros. However, it is projected that the 2023 movie is not stopping yet with its streak of breaking records.

Expand Tweet

The WB movie is most likely to shatter the box office record of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has earned a total of $1.35 billion at the global box office, to become the highest-grossing movie of the year 2023.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is the other part of the iconic Barbenheimer phenomenon, is rapidly moving towards the $800 million milestone at the global box office after collecting a total of $29.1 million in 82 international territories from 7,555 screens, over the weekend, as stated by Variety. The movie has a current box office collection of $777.7 million.

Expand Tweet

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie has been written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. The list of producers for the film includes Margot Robbie, David Heyman, Robbie Brenner, and Tom Ackerley. Rodrigo Prieto has acted as the cinematographer of the film, while Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt have given music to it.

The movie has been made on a total budget of around $145 million. The movie has gotten rave reviews from both critics and audiences all around the globe due to its impactful storyline and representation of feminism. It follows the titular doll Barbie's journey to find her true identity after suffering from an existential crisis.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as the lead Ken, often referred to as Beach Ken in the film, the cast list also entails:

Kate McKinnon

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Issa Rae

Simu Liu

America Ferrera

Alexandra Shipp

Will Ferrell

Emma Mackey

Hari Nef

Sharon Rooney

Ana Cruz Kayne

Ritu Arya

Dua Lipa

Nicola Coughlan

Mette Narrative

Marisa Abela

Lucy Boynton and several others

Watch Barbie in theaters near you if you haven't already.