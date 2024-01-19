Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid set to host 96th Oscar Nominations

With the award season now underway, the Oscars, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the world, is all set to announce its nominations on January 23, 2024. The Academy announced the hosts for this Nomination announcement ceremony today, January 19, 2024.

This year, Zazie Beeta and Jack Quaid are set to unveil the all-important ceremony's nominated films, actors, and crew members.

The nominations for the 96th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday at 5:30 am PST / 8:30 am EST. It will be streamed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or the Academy's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, giving full access to everyone around the world.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. This year, it will be hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, who will perform his fourth stint as the Oscars host after hosting the 89th ceremony in 2017, the 90th ceremony in 2018, and the 95th ceremony in 2023.

Who are the Oscar nominations hosts Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz?

Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz are renowned names in Hollywood. Beetz is a German-American actress best known for her role in the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta, which also earned her a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Her other big appearances include her voice role as Amber Bennett in the adult animated superhero series Invincible, Domino in the superhero film Deadpool 2, and her starring role in the Netflix anthology series Easy.

Jack Quaid is also among the most famous names in the industry, most well-recognized for playing the protagonist Hughie Campbell in the satirical superhero series The Boys. He is the son of actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid and has also worked in the Hunger Games franchise. His other prominent films include Oppenheimer and Scream.

Which films are expected to get nominated in the 96th Academy Awards?

It is always hard to predict which film will get a nod at the Oscars list, but we can be certain of a few ones, mainly by seeing the trend in the other award ceremonies like BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globes.

Like the other ceremonies, Barbie and Oppenheimer will once again be looking to get their names in various categories. The other big films in the pot this year include Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, The Holdovers, and Saltburn, all of which will try to bag the big awards.

Past Lives and Anatomy of a Fall are expected to be major contenders for foreign language films.

All speculations will be clear as the nomination list is slated for January 23, 2024.