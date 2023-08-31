Top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023 (so far)

The top 10 highest-grossing films of this year, which range from beautiful animations to heart-pounding action movies, have won over moviegoers' hearts on a global scale. The year 2023 has been nothing short of a cinematic windfall in the glittering world of film, where fantasies come true and tales play out on the big screen.

The movie business consistently produces a large number of eagerly awaited films that not only entertain but also bring in a significant amount of money. 2023 saw a great deal of prosperity on the silver screen as some of the most eagerly awaited films ruled the box office. These artistic marvels not only enthralled viewers but also broke box office records, making them the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023 that not only won the box office but also the hearts of audiences

10) Elemental

Elemental, an animated romantic comedy-drama film sits on the tenth spot on the list of this year's highest-grossing films. This endearing movie from both Disney and Pixar studios, directed by Peter Sohn, is set in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic elements of nature.

The story follows fire element Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and water element Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) who meet and fall in love with each other.

Elemental's endearing story and spellbinding animation made it a tremendous success at the domestic as well as the international box office. The film earned over $469 million worldwide and was praised for its brilliant voice acting.

9) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Even though Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was quite unsuccessful among critics and audiences, the movie grossed around $476 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 so far.

However, it is still considered one of the few Marvel movies that underperformed at the box office and failed to break even in its theatrical run.

8) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

With Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise returned as Ethan Hunt to the movie theatres with his trademark ferocity. This relentless thrill ride of an explosive spy thriller earned over $551 million globally.

The film's thrilling action sequences, breathtaking stunts, and Cruise's unshakable dedication to carrying out his own risky stunts all contributed to its triumph. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One established itself as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, leaving fans impatiently awaiting the next instalment of the franchise.

7) The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid enchanted viewers of all ages by taking them on an amazing trip beneath the sea. This live-action rendition of the cherished Disney classic won over both younger audiences and adults with nostalgia which cemented it as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. It earned an astounding $569 million worldwide.

The Little Mermaid received mixed reviews from critics who praised only the performances of the cast and the musical sequences but criticized the visual effects and the character design. Nevertheless, the film demonstrated that its timeless characters and the magic of its story continue to captivate viewers all over the world even after all these years.

6) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Swinging into the hearts of audiences worldwide, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse effortlessly secured its place among the highest-grossing films of 2023. A follow-up to the highly praised Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this animated superhero movie captivated audiences with its innovative animation technique and gripping storyline.

The movie demonstrated the friendly neighbourhood hero's enduring popularity and left viewers eagerly anticipating the next instalment with its $688 million in box office revenue.

5) Fast X

Fast X, the newest entry in the cherished Fast and Furious franchise, cranked up its engines and landed itself into the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023. As it climbed to the fifth-highest box office position of the year, Fast X showed no signs of slowing down.

The movie sped to an astonishing $704 million in global earnings, thanks to its breathtaking action sequences, adrenaline-fueled vehicle chases, and star-studded ensemble. The dazzling stunts and compelling plot of this action-packed thriller enthralled the franchise's fans, earning it a spot among the highest-grossing films of the year.

4) Oppenheimer

It comes as no surprise that Christopher Nolan's latest flick Oppenheimer is among the highest-grossing films of 2023. This riveting historical drama starring Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, alongside a famed ensemble cast, explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb.

The audience was moved by this provocative movie since it gave them a look at the occasions that contributed to shaping the modern world. Oppenheimer brought in an astounding $778 million at the box office, thanks to its excellent storytelling, compelling acting, and popular reception.

3) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Marvel Studios created another cosmic masterpiece. With over $854 million in worldwide earnings, this interstellar superhero story has proven to be a box office behemoth.

The film's devoted following, which was eagerly awaiting to see how their beloved character Rocket the raccoon's story unfolds, is responsible for its popularity. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 reached incredible heights with its compelling characters, clever humor, and visually astounding action sequences, earning its spot among the highest-grossing films of 2023.

2) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie succeeded spectacularly as the beloved characters transitioned from the pixelated world of video games to the big screen. With the help of this animated adventure, fans were reunited with their favorite characters, including Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day), and also Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

With its captivating plot, beautiful animation, and clever marketing techniques, the movie raked in an amazing $1.3 billion globally. Its amazing success was largely attributed to its capacity to induce a warm nostalgic feeling in the audiences' hearts.

1) Barbie

Barbie, a cultural icon that has been captivating and inspiring young girls for decades, takes the first spot with the movie made by Greta Gerwig. With its enlightening plot and fascinating visuals, this movie brought Barbie to life like never before. The popularity of the movie can be traced to both its adored lead characters Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) and its capacity to connect with viewers of all ages.

Barbie generated an astounding $1.3 billion at the box office worldwide because of its widespread appeal and effective marketing strategy. It recently surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) at the domestic box office, raking in $596 million, and is estimated to overtake it globally as well. Hence, it deserves to be crowned as the highest-grossing film of 2023.

These top 10 highest-grossing films made 2023 a memorable year for the cinema industry by enthralling audiences and establishing new standards at the box office. These movies demonstrated the wide spectrum of narratives that enthrall and delight viewers, from uplifting animated characters to beloved superheroes and riveting historical dramas.

Their success not only confirms their place among the highest-grossing films of the year but also exemplifies the enchantment and everlasting influence of cinema. One thing is certain—for many years to come, the medium of filmmaking will continue to inspire, amuse, and take viewers to new dimensions.