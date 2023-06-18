"Glad to have done my part in this"- Fans celebrate as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse crosses $489.3M worldwide

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently being regarded as the best Spider-Man film of all time, if not the best superhero film. The animated follow-up to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse opened to great critical and commercial acclaim, despite being released in a busy season. According to sources, the Miles Morales film has crossed $489.3M worldwide and is now nearing the $500M mark.

Already the subject of a cult fan base, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's excellent box office performance was met with unconfined joy from fans, who flocked to Twitter on hearing this news and put forward their own contribution to this 'cause.' While that raged on, many also expressed their excitement about the box-office collection of Across the Spider-Verse and put forth their predictions for the same.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse's box office collection (Image via Twitter)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still running in theatres, with a couple of weeks still under its wing. The movie is expected to cross $500M worldwide, if not much more.

Fans celebrate Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as film edges closer to $500M mark

While $500M is not an exceptional amount in this age and time, especially after the age of superheroes brought forth by the MCU, it is still quite remarkable for an animated film. It is also worth noting how this Miles Morales journey is not a classic entertainer but what is considered by critics as pure work of art.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiered on June 2, 2023. It is the second of the three planned films in the Spider-Verse franchise. The third film in the franchise, which will continue the story of this film, is slated to premiere on March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theatres.

