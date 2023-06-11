Pixar's Elemental: Release date, trailer, cast, and more details revealed

Disney and Pixar are preparing to embark on yet another captivating journey, and the upcoming film from the studio, Elemental, aims to continue this tradition by telling a heartwarming story of finding common ground despite our differences. Scheduled for release on June 16, 2023, the movie will be Pixar's 27th animated feature. It will be directed by Peter Sohn, who started his journey with Pixar as a story artist and production artist on Finding Nemo.

Joining Sohn on this project is Denise Ream, the producer who previously collaborated with him on The Good Dinosaur. Having been associated with Pixar since 2006, starting as the associate producer of Up, Ream brings a wealth of experience to Elemental.

The upcoming romantic comedy movie is centered around elements such as fire and water, and the recently released trailer, cast details, and other news have amplified the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film, making it one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the summer.

Elemental trailer and other details

The film is set in a world where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. Ember is a fiery young woman who works as a firefighter, while Wade is a go-with-the-flow guy who works as a delivery driver.

The two of them meet when Ember's fire station is called to a fire in Wade's neighborhood. Despite their differences, they quickly become friends and learn that they have more in common than they initially thought.

As the release date of Elemental approaches, a series of posters have been unveiled. Each poster targets a specific release or advertising platform, and they offer glimpses of the main characters - Ember and Wade.

The social media accounts for the movie have shared a teaser for a song from the movie's soundtrack. Titled "Steal The Show," the song is performed by musician LAUV and is currently available on streaming platforms.

Elemental cast and characters explored

The movie boasts a talented cast that brings the voices of the characters to life.

Leah Lewis lends her voice to the fiery elemental character Ember. Described as tough and quick-witted, Ember is set to be one of the film's central protagonists. Lewis is known for her roles in the CW's Nancy Drew as George.

Mamoudou Athie voices the water elemental character, Wade. Wade is portrayed as a laid-back and go-with-the-flow guy. Athie's previous works include the role of Ramsay in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Another talented addition to the cast is Catherine O'Hara, famous for her iconic role as Moira Rose in the hit TV series Schitt's Creek.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, recognized for her role as Beverly Goldberg in the comedy series The Goldbergs, brings her comedic skills and voice-acting to the film.

Matthew Yang King, known for his appearances in Riverdale and other notable television shows, also joins the cast as a voice actor.

Robbie Del Carmen, a long-time member of the Pixar team, makes his voice acting debut in the movie. Del Carmen's previous contributions to Pixar include storyboard artist, story supervisor, and director of several shorts.

With such a talented ensemble, the characters are sure to captivate audiences with their unique personalities and interactions. Pixar's attention to detail in casting ensures that the voices behind the characters will bring depth and emotion to this heartwarming film.

Elemental releases in theatres on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes