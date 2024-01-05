"Tenet, easily!"- Fans predict which Christopher Nolan film was slammed by his Peloton Instructor

Christopher Nolan had a blockbuster year in 2023, making perhaps his most successful and critically acclaimed film with Oppenheimer. The veteran director has always been a fan favorite, with hits like The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and The Prestige. But the director has also often drawn polarizing opinions about his work over all these years.

Among such instances, Christopher Nolan recently revealed a funny incident about his Peloton Instructor at the New York Film Critics Circle awards ceremony, held at New York City’s Tao Downtown. He revealed that during a virtual session, where his instructor did not realize Nolan was also present in the class, he criticized one of his works, saying he wasted two hours watching one of his films.

Though the director did not reveal which film of his was disliked by his trainer, Christopher Nolan fans took it upon themselves to guess which film it was on social media platforms and wondered whether it was Tenet.

Fans cry "Tenet" in unison as Christopher Nolan reveals instance of criticism

With a track record like Christopher Nolan, who has time after time delivered critically acclaimed films, Tenet was really one of the unusual deviations, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of only 69%.

Though we cannot be sure whether Nolan's Peloton Instructor also meant to single out this particular film, most fans think it is the plausible option.

Speaking about the incident, Nolan had said:

"I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!"

Fans were clear on social media platforms like X about which film they thought went with this description:

This reaction does seem to depict how most fans perhaps did not like or understand Tenet completely, but it also indicates the great quality of other Christopher Nolan films, as almost no other film was mentioned in the hundreds of comments garnered so far.

After the success of Oppenheimer, the veteran director will only look to make things better with his future projects.