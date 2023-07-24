Oppenheimer: How much box office money did the Christopher Nolan film make during the opening weekend?

The latest film, Oppenheimer, released on July 21, 2023, once again showcased Christopher Nolan's exceptional talent for creating masterpieces that captivate audiences worldwide. The film garnered an extraordinary $80.5 domestically and an impressive $93.7 million internationally during its opening weekend, setting the stage for a potentially record-breaking run.
The film, Oppenheimer has not only captured the attention of people around the world but also achieved remarkable success, at the box office. Since its release this movie has been a topic being shown in various theaters and streaming platforms. The captivating storyline and outstanding performances have made it a must-see for cinema lovers.
Oppenheimer upping the ante: A ride through surpassing Box office expectations
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has truly made its mark as a masterpiece in the world of cinema. Since its release, this film has been the talk of the town, captivating audiences across various platforms like theaters and streaming services. The opening weekend alone saw an incredible box office success, grossing a staggering $80.5 million domestically and $93.7 million internationally, bringing the total to an impressive $174.2 million.
The eminent spot received by Oppenherimer is a true testament to a gripping plot coupled with cutting-edge cinematography. The success behind the thriller biopic movie becomes more clear when compared with other movies such as the rival movie, Barbie that was released on the exact date worldwide has garnered $155 million domestically and $182 million internationally. Despite the fierce competition, however, the film was able to emerge as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023.
Delving deeper into comparison, the film further elongated its success bar pitted against other top films. The action-thriller film series, Mission Impossible and Dead Reckoning part-I, could only cook $19.5 million during its opening weekend, whereas the thriller-drama movie, The Sound of Freedom grappled to earn $20.14 million during the premier weekend. At the same time, James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also succumbed in its first weekend and stalled at $6.7 million.
In the grand scheme of things, the film Oppenheimer has certainly made a significant impact on the 2023 box office. It stands tall among giants, serving as a testament to the captivating power of storytelling and the enduring allure of historical narratives. This achievement is particularly noteworthy in a landscape often dominated by sequels and superheroes.
More about Christopher Nolan's war-biopic film: Plot and cast insights
The movie revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer, a prolific scientist, and his contribution to the craetion of the Nuclear bomb. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and penned by Kai Bird, Martin Sherwin, and Nolan himself. The film is produced under the stewardship of Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, and Emma Thomas.
The Historical fiction movie features a stellar ensemble that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber and many more who further enhanced the narrative.
Oppenheimer is currently streaming in theatres.