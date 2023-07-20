What is astroturfing? Video of Sound of Freedom having fake sold out screenings goes viral online 

The popular movie Sound of Freedom has been making headlines for a while now, mostly for its plot and storyline. However, the movie is now getting a lot of negative criticism after several social media users began pointing out how the makers of Sound of Freedom are faking that the screenings have been sold out.

Accusing the makers of astroturfing, many social media users claimed that they have been hearing that no tickets for the movie are available, but when they reach the theatre, they find the screens and halls to be empty. Taking the same into consideration, a Twitter user, @CyKoore, tweeted and said:

CyKoore @CyKoore I just had an interesting conversation with a local cinema owner.



You know that 'Q' astroturf movie?



It's been sold out for 7 our of 9 timeslots.



Seven people showed up total, across 9 viewings.



Who's buying all the tickets if nobody is actually going?

A similar claim was made by another Twitter user, @GeoRebekah, who claimed that when she tried to book the tickets for the movie, the theatres claimed that the tickets were sold out, and none was available. However, when she walked into the screen, she saw that there was not even a single person seated there.

Hence, the question in people’s minds remains the same if the theatres are full and shows are completely sold out, then why is no one seated inside? Many social media users have been claiming that movie makers are just astroturfing, which is a term used when people try to create a buzz around something by giving the impression of public support.

As per Urban Dictionary, astroturf is the “opposite of grassroots, which is genuine public support of an issue.” At the same time, talking about the movie Sound of Freedom, the makers have claimed that the film is a super hit at the box office as it has managed to make over $85 million within 2 weeks of release.

Social media users claim that the movie made on Tim Ballard is astroturfing as tickets across the country are sold out, but theatres are found to be empty. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Sound of Freedom’s makers’ claims of being sold out

As more and more people talked about the makers astroturfing, social media users were shocked by the false claims. While the movie in itself is based on a controversial QAnon conspiracy theory, the astroturfing claims have made it even more controversial.

As @GeoRebekah posted her video with the proof of the theatre being empty, here is how social media users reacted:

At the moment, the Sound of Freedom makers have not spoken out on the matter, and hence, nothing can be said for sure as to why all of the fiasco has been happening.

Sound of Freedom is an action movie directed by Alejandro Monteverde, which is based on the life of Tim Ballard, a government agent who worked extensively on human trafficking. Produced by Eduardo Verástegui, the movie stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp.