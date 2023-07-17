"Better than The Flash": Fans compare Indiana Jones 5 box office collection with The Flash as Harrison Ford's film crosses $300 million worldwide

Several films that have been released this year, like Indiana Jones 5, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash, were expected to be huge hits. However, all that they received was disappointment. The films didn't manage to break even and lost a lot of money in the process. Thus, 2023 has been a pretty mediocre year when it comes to making box office records.

In similar news, the final Indiana Jones movie, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, managed to earn more than $300 million worldwide. The film was released on June 30, 2023, worldwide and made on a budget of $295 to 400 million. As is evident from the figures, the movie still has a long way to go to be declared a success. However, fans thought it was still doing better compared to the disastrous performance of The Flash.

A fan's reaction to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's box office collection

Netizens aren't hopeful for Indiana Jones 5 to break even

Harrison Ford previously declared that in the film Indiana Jones 5, he would be portraying the iconic Indiana Jones character for the last time. He played Jones for the first time in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, and went on to reprise the role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

All the aforementioned movies were super hit. Not only did they manage to break even, they went on to become one of the most profitable American media franchises of all time. However, things seem to have gone seriously wrong this time around.

Here is how fans on Twitter reacted to the 2023 film's box office collection so far, under a post shared by Discussing Film.

Fans on Twitter are concerned about the 2023 film bombing at the box office. Meanwhile, some were baffled that despite making more money than The Flash, it still managed to become a bigger flop. One fan believed that making the Harrison Ford film was, in fact, unnecessary.

Most fans on Twitter were ruthless while mocking the film's performance. Some were even glad about its production company Disney's failure. One netizen believed that the film was monotonous, adding that it would have been better if George Lucas and Steven Spielberg were involved in the project.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Indiana Jones 5 reads,

"Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA."

Indiana Jones 5 was directed by James Mangold. Its producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. It's runtime is approximately 154 minutes.