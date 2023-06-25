"I love to feel useful": Harrison Ford reveals he has no plans to retire

Harrison Ford is a legend in showbiz, and his career spans more than half a century. He has fans from all over the world, and his films have grossed more than $9.3 billion worldwide and over $5.4 billion alone in North America. Some of his accolades include the AFI Life Achievement Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an Honorary César, an Honorary Palme d'Or, and an Oscar nomination.

Ford's next film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30, 2023. On May 18, 2023, the movie had its world premiere and was praised by both fans and critics. It is the fifth and supposedly final installment of the coveted Indiana Jones film series.

While many have stated that the actor deserves to enjoy a retired life after entertaining fans for decades, Ford stated that he wanted to continue working.

In an interview with CNN, the 80-year-old actor said:

"I love to work… I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones, I want to be helpful."

Harrison Ford gets candid about his career with CNN host Chris Wallace

In a recent interview with CNN, Harrison Ford was asked if he had plans to retire. The actor explained that it hadn't crossed his mind as of now, and he just didn't feel like himself when he wasn't on a film set.

When asked why he loved to act so much, he replied that he loved to work with different people and the ideas and ambition everyone brought to the table.

"It is the people that you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration… it’s the combined ambition, somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene and I don’t feel obliged to do anything but I am naturally affected by the things that I work on," he said.

Ford previously revealed that he would portray the character of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for the very last time in his career.

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," he said.

“I’ve always wanted to do this. A final chapter. For Indiana Jones, I wanted to see him at the end of his career, at the end of the road that we've established. We've taken him part of the way, I wanted to take us all the way," he added.

What is Harrison Ford's next film about?

Harrison Ford's next film, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is directed by James Mangold.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film's synopsis reads:

"Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA."

Apart from Harrison Ford, the film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Poll : 0 votes