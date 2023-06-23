Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Everything we know so far

Dust off your fedora and get ready to join Indiana Jones in the fifth movie of the instalment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Releasing in movie theatres on June 30, 2023, the film brings back Harrison Ford as Jones, the legendary archaeologist and adventurer.

It has been over a decade that fans have been playing the guessing game with the movie's plot. Although Disney and Lucasfilm has not released an official synopsis for the same, Rotten Tomatoes provides the brief description of the film:

"Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA."

The first teaser for the movie was released on December 1, 2022, following which another trailer was dropped at The Superbowl. The official trailer released at the Star Wars Celebration in 2023 shows that the movie deals with time travel, which means viewers will get to see two young Fords on-screen for his characters in 1944 and 1969.

The film was screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2023, for both competition and its world premiere.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will retain its authentic vibe from the film franchise

Since his first appearance in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, the titular character has become an indelible part of popular culture with his daring quests, dry wit, and adventurous spirit.

However, the fifth film parts ways with Spielberg as a director and James Mangold, from the fame of Logan, Ford v Ferrari, and Girl, Interrupted, gets the credits. Steven Spielberg takes the role of a producer along with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall.

Fans can rest assured that the movie will not deviate from its authentic feel, which Mangold mentioned in a press release:

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers. Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

ＪO ΞＹＰΛＵＲ @JoeyPaur I’m about to embark on Indiana Jones’ final adventure and I’m so excited! Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny… Let’s go!!! I’m about to embark on Indiana Jones’ final adventure and I’m so excited! Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny… Let’s go!!! https://t.co/VCbdKdw7ot

At the Cannes Film Festival, the film received a five-minute standing ovation and Ford received the prestigious Palme d'Or. However, it can be confirmed that the Dial of Destiny will be the last time Harrison Ford dorns the khaki for the role as he mentioned so at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit."

The 80-year-old Harrison Ford performed his own stunts in the film. He tore his shoulder muscle in the process, took six weeks to recover, and bounced back on the sets.

What to expect and cast

The new chapter of Indiana Jones will revolve around the competition between the U.S. and the Soviet Union for the moon landing and the secret relations between the U.S. government and the Nazis. Jones's god-daughter, Helena, played by the incredible Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will help him in his journey to find the Dial of Destiny that is capable of altering the course of history.

John Rhys-Davies is back as Sallah, popularly known as the best digger in Egypt. Additionally, Mads Mikkelsen plays the role of Jürgen Volle, a former Nazi turned NASA asset. The audience will also get to see a bit of Antonio Banderas as Indy's ally Renaldo.

Other cast members include Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renee Wilson (The Resident), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), and Olivier Richters in an undisclosed role.

Watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at your nearest theatres on June 30, 2023.

