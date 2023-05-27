Indiana Jones 6 on the Horizon? Lucasfilm president teases franchise continuation

The anticipation surrounding Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has evoked mixed emotions among fans, hinting that James Mangold's fresh interpretation of the beloved 40-year-old franchise may bring it to a poignant conclusion. However, there seems to be a chance that this is not the end of the road for Jones.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's recent remarks have injected a renewed curiosity into the discourse, leaving enthusiasts wondering if Indiana Jones' adventures will extend beyond the forthcoming fifth film.

With these tantalizing hints, the future of the iconic archaeologist seems far from settled, and the possibilities for further exploration have captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

Indiana Jones: From the silver screen to the small screen?

Will Indiana Jones find a new home on the small screen? The future of the iconic franchise is up for discussion (Image via Lucasfilm)

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly's podcast, Dagobah Dispatch, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would mark Harrison Ford's final appearance in the beloved adventure series.

However, Kennedy tantalizingly hinted at the potential for a future franchise continuation in the form of a television series, stating that it "might be in series television down the road." She deeply appreciated Ford's indelible contribution to the role, echoing sentiments shared by director Steven Spielberg:

"It's Harrison's last entry. That's how we look at the Indy franchise. I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we're not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones. This is it."

Kennedy continued by saying:

"There are five movies that Harrison Ford did. And Harrison is so specific and so unique to creating this role. We just, Steven (Spielberg) agrees, we just wouldn't do that."

Kyle Buchanan @kylebuchanan Harrison Ford’s eyes are filled with tears after the premiere of INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY. It’s been an emotional night for him Harrison Ford’s eyes are filled with tears after the premiere of INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY. It’s been an emotional night for him https://t.co/qlCGYgc2eY

Harrison Ford has previously clarified that the Dial of Destiny would be his ultimate farewell to the iconic character. In a candid conversation with Total Film, he firmly stated, this will be his last time, he'll play the character, leaving no room for the possibility of a successor.

When asked about the potential for a series, Ford showed that he would not be involved should such a project come to fruition.

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."

Speculation has been swirling around a potential Indiana Jones series centered on the character of Abner Ravenwood, the father of Marion Ravenwood and Indiana Jones' mentor, as referenced in the original Raiders of the Lost Ark film.

However, the likelihood of this series remains uncertain, mainly due to rumors that Lucasfilm may concentrate solely on the Star Wars franchise in the future, raising doubts about a spin-off.

The future of the franchise: Factors to consider

Multiple factors come into play when determining the future of the franchise (Image via Lucasfilm)

The decision to proceed with an Indiana Jones spin-off series will hinge on multiple factors, including the performance of the final movie and fan interest. Lucasfilm faces the challenge of selecting a concept that can engage audiences independent of Harrison Ford's iconic portrayal.

The ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike may also impact the timeline for developing a potential series. Kennedy referred to the idea as a project for the future, suggesting that it was not an immediate priority.

While the Dial of Destiny is being promoted as the final chapter in the film series, Kennedy's acknowledgment of the potential for a television series underscores Lucasfilm's willingness to explore new storytelling avenues within the universe. Fans can eagerly anticipate the release of Dial of Destiny in theaters on June 30, 2023, all while watching the franchise's future.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First behind the scenes teaser for ‘INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY’. First behind the scenes teaser for ‘INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY’. https://t.co/vDVZLfZUpV

As of now, questions regarding the whip-wielding archaeologist featuring on the small screen remains unanswered. Only time will reveal whether Indiana Jones will find new life beyond the silver screen, but one thing is certain: the spirit of adventure and exploration synonymous with the franchise is far from fading away.

