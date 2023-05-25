Mark Hamill's rumored return as Luke Skywalker: A New Hope for Star Wars fans in 2025

Excitement fills the air as reports surface of Mark Hamill reprising his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in an upcoming Star Wars film. Ming-Na Wen, his co-star from The Mandalorian, joined the celebrations by sending the actor heartfelt congratulations on Twitter.

Since his unexpected appearance in Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett in 2021, fans of the Galaxy Far, Far Away have eagerly awaited Hamill's return as the original Jedi master. Despite his absence, he remains a beloved and cherished figure within the Star Wars community.

As the Star Wars movie lineup undergoes significant revisions following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, fans are now left wondering if and when the beloved star will once again don the Jedi robes and wield his lightsaber, bringing Luke Skywalker's character back to life.

The Mandalorian star, Ming-Na Wen, generates excitement for Mark Hamill's return

Ming-Na Wen, acclaimed star of The Mandalorian, fuels excitement among fans as she expresses her enthusiasm for Mark Hamill's possible return to the Star Wars universe (Image via Lucasfilm)

Ming-Na Wen, known for her role as Fennec Shand in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, ignited a wave of excitement among fans as she celebrated the rumored return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in an upcoming Star Wars film by Lucasfilm, set to hit theaters in 2025.

Taking to Twitter, Wen shared an unverified report from Giant Freakin' Robot (GFR) that detailed Hamill's reprisal of his iconic role. According to the report, Hamill will be joined by Hayden Christensen, who will also return as Anakin Skywalker, appearing as Force Ghosts alongside Daisy Ridley's character, Rey.

Ming-Na Wen sends her congratulations to Mark Hamill amidst rumors of his return as Luke Skywalker in the highly-anticipated 2025 Star Wars film (Image via Ming-Na Wen's Twitter)

Alongside the unconfirmed report, Wen congratulated Mark Hamill with a celebratory tweet adorned with three "hands clapping" emojis and three red hearts. However, it's important to approach GFR's report with caution, considering the site's history of reliability with exclusive information.

While fans eagerly anticipate Hamill's potential return to the Star Wars universe, it remains essential to await official confirmation or further details from Lucasfilm regarding this exciting development.

Will Mark Hamill make a triumphant return to Star Wars?

Mark Hamill's potential comeback to the Star Wars universe has fans eagerly speculating and anticipating his triumphant return (Image via Lucasfilm)

The question lingers: Will Mark Hamill triumphantly return to the Star Wars universe? His relationship with the franchise has been a whirlwind in recent years, but his appearances in Disney+ productions have been met with widespread enthusiasm as the Star Wars saga ventures beyond the realm of the Skywalker Saga.

Hamill has expressed genuine positivity about his time working on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. However, Ming-Na Wen's recent post has ignited speculation about whether he will again grace the Star Wars universe and, if so, when exactly that might happen.

Daisy Ridley's upcoming Star Wars film is in the midst of a fresh phase in the writing process following the departure of original writer Damon Lindelof, leaving a script draft on the table.

Although Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Hamill's character would impact this new film, it does not provide concrete confirmation of his involvement, be it through ethereal Force ghost appearances or poignant flashbacks. Nonetheless, the opportunity for him to leave his mark on this story certainly exists.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Daisy Ridley's Star Wars movie, set to hit theaters on December 19, 2025, hoping to witness the next chapter in the epic space saga.

