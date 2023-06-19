5 most epic Indiana Jones scenes that will keep you hooked

The Indiana Jones franchise is not only a classic but also iconic. Starting in 1981, the films and the character still resonate with people in present times. As the franchise gears up to release its fifth and final film on June 30, 2023, fans can't help but have mixed feelings. Yes, everyone is excited to see their favorite archaeologist go on a new adventure, but it will be somewhat bittersweet as this will be his last one.

In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the story revolves around a dial. It is no ordinary dial as it has the power to change history. Indy, along with his goddaughter, will have to retrieve the dial before ex-Nazi Jürgen Voller ends up using it for the wrong reasons.

It is definitely impressive that Harrison Ford agreed to reprise his role as the daredevil lead even at the age of 80. Indiana Jones movies are all about action-packed adventures, and from the trailer, it is evident that the upcoming movie will not disappoint on either.

5 moments from Indiana Jones that will turn you into a fan, that is if you weren't already

1) Sword versus gun (Raiders of the Lost Ark)

There is no question that Indiana Jones can put up a good fight. In his life of work, he is often swarmed by enemies, but he knows how to fend them off. However, keep in mind that he is no superhero and it is not unusual for him to tire out. And, just like the rest of us, sometimes Indy prefers to take shortcuts.

In this scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark, he has fought off multiple bad guys. Just when he thought he was in the clear, a new opponent shrouded in black appears with a sword in his hand. He takes note of the situation for a few seconds before shooting the man down. As such, this witty and unpredictable scene was the perfect representation of Indiana Jones.

2) An army of birds (The Last Crusade)

Indiana Jones always had the ability to think on his feet. Given that he was always going on dangerous adventures where unexpected things would happen, he would constantly have to think fast and come up with creative solutions.

In The Last Crusade, audience see that he gets this useful ability from his father. When the duo found themselves on foot running from a plane, his father (played by Sean Connery) uses his umbrella to scare away a flock of birds that fly upwards and hit the oncoming plane, which crashes shortly after.

3) The rope bridge (The Temple of Doom)

Fear is a word that might not be in Indiana Jones' dictionary. After all, he routinely gets himself into situations that would scare the living daylights out of most people. In this scene from The Temple of Doom, when Indy sees that he is surrounded on a rope bridge from both sides, he decides that the best way to escape the situation would be to cut the ropes of the bridge.

Given that there are crocodiles waiting under the bridge to chomp on anyone who falls, this was a gutsy move by Indy. Then he goes on to fight Mola Ram while hanging on to what's left of the bridge. If that doesn't capture the essence of Indiana Jones, it is hard to say what does.

4) The Holy Grail scene (The Last Crusade)

What makes Indiana Jones so great is that he isn't just gutsy and funny. When the chips were down, he always made the right choice. In The Last Crusade, when he has to pick out the Holy Grail from numerous options, he doesn't falter. Given that he was under immense pressure as his father's life depended on him, he could have easily made a mistake. However, Indy being Indy knew just what he was looking for.

5) The boulder scene (Raiders of the Lost Ark)

When it comes to setting the tone of a movie, there is no scene that does a better job than this one right here. In this scene, Indiana Jones is seen on the run from a gigantic boulder that may crush him any second.

Since it was the opening sequence, the audience didn't quite know what to expect, which added to the excitement. Not only that, it also helped establish Indy as a witty and intriguing character who viewers took an interest in right away.

Indiana Jones, with Harrison Ford in the lead, will always be known for exciting action scenes and witty dialogs. As a result, fans will be hoping that they will get to enjoy the same in the upcoming movie, The Dial of Destiny.

