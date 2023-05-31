"Grandpa is going on another adventure": Twitter reacts to Harrison Ford's new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny poster

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was recently showcased at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The film and its lead veteran actor Harrison Ford received stellar responses at the festival. Additionally, Ford, who got a standing ovation for the film, also received the honorary Palme d'Or. The actor, who is generally stoic, seemed to have been overcome with emotions during the ceremony and fans noticed his eyes getting teary.

The film's social media handles released a new poster for the film on Monday, May 30, 2023. The poster for the upcoming film showcased the veteran actor gazing into the camera looking stern and ready for some archeological action. The actor will turn 81 this year, and it is safe to say that this would be his final film as Indiana Jones.

As soon as fans saw the poster on Twitter and Instagram, they took to the platforms to share their reactions about the same. Fans had mixed reactions to the poster with one even saying: "Grandpa is going on another adventure."

Internet divided over Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny poster

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the sixth and final film of the franchise. It is the first-ever Indiana Jones movie that is not directed by Steven Spielberg nor is the story written by George Lucas. The franchise has garnered millions of loyal fans over decades but some are skeptical about the upcoming movie.

Many are extremely excited to watch the upcoming movie since it will be the last time Ford will play Jones but they are still unsure if the actor can pull it off. Older Indiana Jones movies had a lot of stunts and action that were important put the franchise on the map, but it is nearly impossible for the current Ford to replicate them.

From the above tweets, it is clear that fans are divided about the film and Ford's role in it. Some fans can't wait to watch Indiana Jones in action, while others believe that he should have retired from the role by now. Some made fun of the actor's age and even speculated that the film was going to be a disaster like the previous Indiana Jones movie titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny synopsis

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will serve as Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones' last dance. He has starred as the protagonist of the renowned franchise from 1981.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the film reads:

"Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA."

Directed by James Mangold, the film is written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp, and James Mangold.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release in the United States on June 30, 2023.

