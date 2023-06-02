Explained: Why did Harrison Ford decide to return to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

The famous Indiana Jones is all set to return to the big screens later this month with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With the film, the iconic archaeologist, made famous by the great Harrison Ford, is also set to return for another globe-trotting adventure. With the previous film made decades earlier, most had assumed that Ford was done with the physically demanding role, much like he retired Han Solo with Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

But there was something that Harrison Ford needed before he could retire one of his most popular characters of all time - closure. As revealed by the actor himself in a recent interview with Esquire, the 80-year-old actor decided to dress up in the famous costume for the fifth time because he wanted to know where Indiana Jones ends up.

Moreover, James Mangold, the hugely experienced director, was also another big reason for Ford's return to the franchise for the last time. Despite this adventurous round with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ford will not return for the franchise again, which may further venture into spinoffs, much like many other franchises have done in the OTT era.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release in theaters on June 30, 2023.

Harrison Ford reveals he "wanted to know what happened to him and how he handled it" in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

At 80, it is not easy to return to an action-packed franchise and recreate the charm of Ford's younger self. But the veteran actor did this to find closure in the franchise.

Speaking to Esquire, he revealed his very specific reason, saying:

"I wanted to know what happened to him and how he handled it. [Director James] Mangold and I worked closely together, on that scene especially. Waking up in my underwear with the empty glass in my hand was my idea. I wanted to see Indiana Jones at a nadir point and rebuild him from the ground up."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also see Ford's character in the most offbeat situation so far, with most things around the veteran archaeologist falling apart. However, with a quick turnaround in destiny, he would be forced to jump back into the field and ward off the new big bad to save the world once again.

This would allow Harrison Ford to retire the character on his own terms, something that must have been a priority for the actor.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny additionally features an ensemble cast comprising John Rhys-Davies, Karen Allen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen, among others.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA."

The film is directed by James Mangold with a script from Mangold, Jez Butterworth, David Koepp, and John-Henry Butterworth.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the first and only film in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg.

It will premiere globally on June 30, 2023.

