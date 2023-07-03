"Another loss for Disney": Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny fans disappointed as Harrison Ford's film opens with $130 million globally

The much-anticipated installment #5 of the Indiana Jones franchise titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hit theatres on June 30, 2023.

Harrison Ford previously revealed this to be the last time he was playing the titular character. Despite the high expectations from the film, box office collections seem to be saying otherwise.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has collected only $130 million globally so far, compared to a budget of $250–300 million. Even fans have started to believe Disney has failed with this project.

Fans on Twitter unhappy with the box office earnings of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth Indiana Jones movie after Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones, and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The entire franchise has risen to iconic stature over the years and has garnered millions of fans across the globe.

The new film saw its world premiere on May 18, 2023, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The 80-year-old Harrison Ford was showered with praises for his performance on this night and even awarded an Honorary Palme d'Or.

Unfortunately, the film appears to be sinking at the box office. Here is how fans reacted to its earnings under a post shared by Discussing Film.

Some called it a disaster and said it should never have been made, while some compared it with the box office failure of the DC film, The Flash. Many fans wondered where exactly the $300 million budget went as nothing in the movie looked expensive.

To break even, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has to earn north of $400 million. The number looks far too much as they are currently struggling to hit $200 million.

Along with Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and several others.

