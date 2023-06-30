'I don't use the word hero'': Harrison Ford opens up on his character in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford is back for one last ride in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, directed by the talented James Mangold, which has now opened in theaters from today, June 30. In the world of adventure, archaeology, and ancient mysteries, there exists a legendary character known as Indiana Jones. But according to the man behind the fedora, 80-year-old Harrison Ford, 'hero' is not a word he associates with his iconic role.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked about playing the beloved whip-cracking archaeologist for one last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford candidly admitted:

"I don't use the word hero at all, because I think it starts us off in the wrong direction. For years, I've been saying I want to play an ordinary person in extraordinary circumstances, who happens to behave well for the benefit of others."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director talks about Harrison Ford's portrayal of the iconic character

James Mangold explained that what made Harrison Ford's portrayal in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stand out is his dedication to crafting a multi-dimensional character, rather than a straightforward hero.

"For Harrison, it's much more like working with a leading man who thinks of himself as a character actor. What I mean by that is, he wants to get under his character's skin and expose as many of his frailties or liabilities or neuroses as much as his capabilities," Mangold stated.

Indy's charm lies not in his invincibility but in his vulnerability. Despite facing magical artifacts, ancient secrets, and otherworldly beings, he's just an ordinary man prone to mishaps and missteps. Whether it's tumbling down hidden stairs or missing crucial swings, Indiana Jones shows us that even the most legendary adventurers have their human moments.

When asked about Mangold's characterization of him as "handsome and dashing," Ford responded:

"Well, I'm good with it, up to the point where you get to the handsome and dashing part."

Reflecting on his decades-long journey as Indiana Jones, culminating in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford shared his perspective on the adventurous archaeologist. He believes that the audience should not view Indy as a typical cinematic hero but rather as a regular individual caught up in extraordinary circumstances.

The franchise has continuously strived to keep Indy grounded, making him relatable and endearing to audiences worldwide. Ford's commitment to the character was evident even in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, where he refused stunt assistance to ensure that Indy's actions matched his age.

This decision emphasized the character's journey throughout the series and provided a satisfying conclusion to his theatrical adventures. Over the years, Indiana Jones has become a timeless figure of pop culture. His aspirational qualities are magnified by his imperfections, elevating the stakes and making his triumphs all the more gratifying.

Ford's endeavor to portray him as an ordinary and relatable person paid off, captivating viewers for over four decades. As the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny finally happened, Ford reflected on his unique perspective, hoping that others will see Indy as an extraordinary character navigating extraordinary circumstances.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently playing in theathres.

Poll : 0 votes