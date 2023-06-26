"It's not even gonna pass Quantumania": Internet reacts as The Flash crosses $200 million worldwide

It hasn't even been a fortnight since the release of The Flash, and the film has managed to bag more than $200 million worldwide. Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, the movie sees the lead character traveling into the past in an attempt to stop his mother's death. After traveling back in time, he is led to face his younger self, and he makes allies with Supergirl and Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The film, which runs for more than two hours, was made on a budget of more than a whooping $200 million. However, the box office collections of The Flash are nowhere close to impressive so far. As netizens have noted, it has to do a lot better to be declared a super hit.

In fact, several fans on Twitter are starting to believe that a box office failure is on the horizon. One netizen stated that it was not even going to beat the earnings of the underwhelming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

A fan's reaction to The Flash's box office collection (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Internet predicts the failure of The Flash at the box office

Even though the audience is generally always excited to watch superhero movies, the 2023 DC film has been plagued by controversies since the day it was announced. This is largely owing to the actions of film's lead, Ezra Miller.

The 30-year-old actor had found himself in trouble for a number of reasons. They were accused of assault, harassment, committing disorderly conduct, burglary, and also of grooming minors. Their arrests and citations were made public, and while the actor has since apologized for their behavior, the controveries seem to have affected the movie's reception.

Fans have started noticing how poorly the film has been performing at the theatres and have already begun writing it off. Check out how they responded to its box office collection under a post shared by Discussing Film.

Netizens feel that the film's box office collection so far is concerning, and it was supposed to perform far better for the effort put into it. Some said that they had to earn at least $300 million for profits. A lot more is needed to break even but that looks highly unlikely at this point.

Many are ready to move on from it and have suggested spending their money on the new Transformers film instead. One fan said that they were waiting for the release of the upcoming DC film Blue Beatle as they preferred paying for its tickets instead of The Flash's.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, and it is written by Christina Hodson. Apart from Miller, it stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton.

