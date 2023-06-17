“Love how we all collectively dislike Ezra Miller”- The Flash early domestic projection brings back the Ezra Miller controversy

The Flash debuted in theaters on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the United States. The movie depicts the saga of Barry Allen going back in time to prevent the unfortunate death of his mother, leading to unexpected and horrifying consequences. Ezra Miller has reprised his role as Barry Allen/The Flash in the new movie.

On the first day of its release, the early projection of the movie's earnings was shared on Twitter by DiscussingFilm. It has created quite a stir on the internet, as netizens have been quick to remind the world about the dark controversies associated with actor Ezra Miller.

Many audience members believe that Miller's involvement in The Flash will affect the movie's box office numbers. One Twitter user shared that they loved how the internet collectively disliked Miller.

The Ezra Miller controversy resurfaced after the early domestic projection of The Flash was released

Ezra Miller has been drowning in multiple serious legal issues and controversies. As of 2022, accusations of committing harassment, burglary, assault, and grooming minors have been brought against the actor, resulting in an array of widely publicized citations and arrests. Thus, naturally, Twitterati have highlighted these controversies as the cause of the low early earnings of the DC superhero movie.

Stills of viewers' reactions on the post shared by DiscussingFilm on the movie's early earnings (Images Via Twitter)

By the looks of the aforementioned tweets by viewers, it is quite understandable that the audience is definitely not happy with Ezra Miller playing the lead role in the movie. They have pointed out that no amount of PR work will be able to save the movie due to the controversies connected to the lead star of the movie.

The movie has a total budget of $200 million to $220 million. It will be quite interesting to see how much the movie earns at the weekend box office.

The new DC film starring Ezra Miller was directed by Andy Muschietti

Christina Hodson is the film's screenplay writer, while Andy Muschietti has directed the movie. The story for the superhero movie has been written by Joby Harold, John Francis Daley, and Jonathan Goldstein. Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti have acted as producers for the film. The official synopsis for the movie, released by DC, reads:

"Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to."

The synopsis for the movie further reads:

"That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Apart from Miller, the cast members for the movie also include:

Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergir

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

Michael Shannon as General Zod

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen

Antje Traue as Faora-Ul

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Viewers can watch The Flash in theaters near them.

