"65M profit after the legal expenses of Ezra Miller": DC fans react as The Flash eyes more than $155 million globally during opening weekend

The upcoming DC Comics superhero film The Flash is just days away from being released, but fans on Twitter have still not left any stones unturned in poking fun at the movie. The film will see Barry Allen, aka The Flash, travel back in time and partner with an older Batman, Supergirl, and his younger self. Their mission: to save the world from General Zod.

The film has been getting a lot of attention for the past few weeks, but most of it is for the wrong reasons. Lead actor Ezra Miller's infamy in showbiz had not been hidden because they was openly accused of assault, harassment, burglary, disorderly conduct, and also grooming minors.

It's being said that the film will bag more than $155 million globally during the opening weekend. Although this is a huge number, fans didn't hold back in mocking Miller.

Netizens make fun of The Flash and Ezra Miller ahead of film's release

The budget of The Flash was between $200 and $220 million. To break even and be declared a box office success, it needs to earn at least $500 million. While the number is massive, it's not unthinkable.

Superhero films are a lucrative genre, and their popularity has only risen in the past few years. The competition between DC and Marvel is fierce, and both companies constantly try to best each other. Ezra Miller played this character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, but their infamy has put them under the spotlight.

Here is how fans reacted to the film's box office predictions in an original post shared by Discussing Film.

Fans on Twitter said that they were not interested in watching the superhero film as there are already better movies in theaters. They preferred watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts over it, and they also claimed that DC fans don't really show up in theaters.

One fan even said that Michael Keaton's Batman was the reason the film was getting attention, and without him, it would have been treated like an afterthought. A fan even predicted that the film would be available to stream by the end of this month. That usually happens when films fail to perform well at the box office.

The Flash synopsis

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to."

The film is directed by Andy Muschietti and is based on a screenplay by Christina Hodson.

