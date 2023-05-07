"Nostalgia bait": DC fans divided over Michael Keaton's return as Batman in The Flash teaser

After a tumultuous period with many ups and downs, DC is set for its most ambitious project up to date - The Flash, which is set to involve multiple dimensions, timelines, and characters from the universe's past. One of the most anticipated and hotly-debated things about the upcoming Andrés Muschietti film is the confirmed appearance of Michael Keaton's Batman, a classic character in the DC universe.

While not as beloved as Christian Bale's Dark Knight trilogy rendition or the latest dark-themed Robert Pattinson attempt, Michael Keaton's Batman has a cult fanbase who have long believed his version to be the best one. However, opinions about his version of Batman have always been mixed.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Michael Keaton's Batman (Image via Twitter)

With the release of a new teaser for Michael Keaton's Batman in The Flash, the fandom has once again come up with divided opinions, with many internet users getting eager for the actor's appearance while others expressing their not-so-satisfied reactions. Social media sites like Twitter have flooded with reactions to this new teaser since it was posted by multiple sources.

While some DC fans are excited to see Michael Keaton's Batman in The Flash, others express disappointment with his inclusion in the film

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm New teaser for Michael Keaton’s Batman in ‘THE FLASH’. New teaser for Michael Keaton’s Batman in ‘THE FLASH’. https://t.co/WJgQOud9Yo

While posters and other posts had already revealed how Michael Keaton's Batman should look in The Flash, the new teaser provided a better glimpse at the veteran actor and the older Batman, which should be a completely new thing in the DC universe.

Of course, much like his films with Tim Burton, his new role also received mixed reactions with fans seemingly divided between anticipatory glares and plain disappointment. Some expressed their excitement to see the actor reprise his role as the iconic character, but the other side of the fandom commented how The Flash would be flop with the addition of Keaton's Batman because the movie is supposed to be on the Scarlet Speedster. Some even suggested that DC should consider making a solo Batman film starring Keaton if they are planning to bring him back after three decades.

The Flash is set to be the 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It will feature an intricate plot of worlds colliding with the DC multiverse overlapping. The film stars Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton.

It will release on June 16, 2023.

