Transformers: Rise of the Beasts released in theaters across the world and fans are loving every bit of it. The film has been inspired by the Beast Wars storyline and is the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series. It serves as a standalone sequel to 2018's Bumblebee and a prequel to 2007's Transformers.

The film was shot in various locations across Los Angeles, Peru, Montreal, and New York City. It has been praised by fans and critics for its high-budget action sequences and stellar CGI, with the highlights being the climax and the unpredictable ending.

However, some fans do not expect the movie to break even at the box office.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts box office collection prediction gets polarising responses

It is expected that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts would collect $160 million in its opening week. So far, it has managed to collect $25 million. While the aforementioned number is not an impossibility, it could be tough given there are just five days remaining in the week.

This new film gives birth to a fresh line of a trilogy of Transformers movies backed by Paramount. The money collected so far is more than Bumblebee's opening weekend haul. Even though the 2018 movie received favorable reviews, it only managed to collect $127 million domestically and $465 million worldwide. It was the least earner in the franchise's history.

While some fans are wishing for its success, others are skeptical about its box office collection. Here is how they reacted to a post shared by 'Discussing Film'.

From the above comments, one certain thing is that the film is getting ample attention. While many believe that achieving $160 million is impossible, some are praying for its success.

Some fans who have watched it have not given positive reviews. The movie is yet to be released in some parts of the globe, with Australia being one of them.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The official synopsis of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts reads:

"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth."

The movie stars Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz and Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace.

