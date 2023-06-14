“Definition of white privilege”-  Fans furious over Ezra Miller's public appearance at The Flash red carpet after assault controversies

After almost a decade of developments, delays, and more delays, Ezra Miller's The Flash is arriving in theatres this week. The DC film, which is expected to be one of the studio's most ambitious attempts in a long time, will finally hit theaters on June 16, 2023. Despite the hype built around the exciting premise, there is still something that is continuing to bother fans.

Yes, it is Ezra Miller, the star of The Flash, the subject of numerous accusations over the past few years. This latest public outcry follows the celebrity's transgressions in Hawaii last year, in which he forcibly obstructed the sidewalk, stole a microphone from a karaoke vocalist, and assaulted a dart player. Before this, Miller has been the subject of numerous controversies, including an assault on a woman.

A tweet reply to Pop Crave's post about Miller's public appearance (Image via Twitter)

Many believed that this would stop Ezra Miller from appearing as the titular character in DC's The Flash. Instead, Miller recently appeared in the premiere of the film, sparking immensely negative responses from fans who questioned how he stayed out of jail and accused all the parties involved of "white privilege."

Fans call out Ezra Miller ahead of The Flash premiere

Ezra Miller's case cooled down quite a bit over the past few months, but his recent appearance in the premiere of The Flash was enough to reignite the debate about the actor's conduct. Miller's various controversies include a handful of criminal offenses that could easily jeopardize any actor's career.

But Miller did not seem fazed by them as he attended the film's premiere with a smile on his face. This was perhaps the primary reason for the uproar that took over Twitter in the following hours.

Ezra Miller assaults multiple people, grooms children, kidnaps people but his projects are fine & he somehow isn’t in prison. White privilege is nuts Will Smith slaps a guy for disrespecting his wife, canceled. Steven Yeun is in the same project as someone unpleasant, canceledEzra Miller assaults multiple people, grooms children, kidnaps peoplebut his projects are fine & he somehow isn’t in prison. White privilege is nuts Will Smith slaps a guy for disrespecting his wife, canceled. Steven Yeun is in the same project as someone unpleasant, canceledEzra Miller assaults multiple people, grooms children, kidnaps people⁉️ but his projects are fine & he somehow isn’t in prison. White privilege is nuts

Nonbinary people too, can commit horrific crimes and still be celebrated in Hollywood with no consequences. Ezra Miller is a pioneer in diversity.Nonbinary people too, can commit horrific crimes and still be celebrated in Hollywood with no consequences.

Jake @gazebospills This video of Ezra Miller vibing in a bar while they were wanted for several crimes with mugshots all over the news and the TV in the bar having their own mugshot playing is the most unhinged shit ever lmao #TheFlash This video of Ezra Miller vibing in a bar while they were wanted for several crimes with mugshots all over the news and the TV in the bar having their own mugshot playing is the most unhinged shit ever lmao #TheFlash https://t.co/62eaW9owAt

erika @ERlKAMARTlN Ezra Miller when a fan asks for an autograph at #TheFlash premiere Ezra Miller when a fan asks for an autograph at #TheFlash premiere https://t.co/3I8v6WJrb2

Kairy Luminess @Scaredmess Ezra Miller is trending so obligatory Ezra Miller is trending so obligatory https://t.co/YpeCTTaWfl

Discussing Superman @SupermanEnjoyer Ezra Miller turning up at the Flash Premiere Ezra Miller turning up at the Flash Premiere https://t.co/T8zm3tQqFJ

Ezra Miller's controversies include burglary charges, choking a woman, marijuana possession, and trespassing, among others. Many have called for the boycott of The Flash due to Miller's public behavior.

The Flash will be the first standalone live-action film based on the DC superhero. It has been in talks since the 1980s, with multiple writers and directors attached to the project through 2014. The movie was later revisioned as a DCEU project.

The film stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton, alongside Miller.

The Flash already premiered at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 12, 2023. It will premiere worldwide on June 16, 2023.

