Blue Beetle cast list and characters explored

The upcoming DC movie Blue Beetle by Warner Bros. Pictures is scheduled to be released in the USA on August 18, 2023. The film will showcase the exploits of a college graduate, Jaime Reyes, who returns to his hometown and comes into contact with a historic alien biotechnological relic. This relic gives him a robust exoskeleton coating, and he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

The film's assembled cast includes Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle, Adriana Barraza as Nana, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man, Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, George Lopez as Rudy, and several others.

Who stars in DC's Blue Beetle, which will release later this year?

1) Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle

The 22-year-old Xolo Maridueña looks so familiar because he has been starring as Miguel Diaz in the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai since 2018. In Blue Beetle, he portrays a superhero who has several impressive skills, like possessing tough armor, the ability to fly, technopathy, scarab sight, superhuman agility and strength, clothing manifestation, being an expert fighter, etc.

Maridueña's other projects include Dealin' with Idiots, Parenthood, Major Crimes, Mack & Moxy, Rush Hour, Twin Peaks, Noches con Platanito, Victor and Valentino, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, etc.

2) Adriana Barraza as Nana

Adriana Barraza plays Jaime Reyes's grandmother in the DC film. The 67-year-old Mexican actress is also an acting teacher and director. Her 1999 film, Amores perros, received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. In 2006, she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing Amelia Hernández in Bable. Both films were directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Some of her best-known projects are And Soon the Darkness, Drag Me to Hell, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, The Inmate, Coyote Lake, Rambo: Last Blood, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, We Can Be Heroes, Bingo Hell, etc.

3) Raoul Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man

68-year-old Raoul Trujillo is an American-Canadian who possesses various talents like acting, dancing, choreographing, etc. He is best known for portraying a terrifying Mayan slave catcher in the 2006 film Apocalypto, which was directed by Mel Gibson. He also starred as Chief Kiotseaton in the movie Black Robe and as Che "Taza" Romero in Mayans M.C.

Some of his other popular projects are The New World, Cowboys, and Aliens, Riddick, Blood Father, Sicario, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Jamestown, True Blood, Lost Girl, Da Vinci's Demons, Salem, The Blacklist, Banshee, Hawaii Five-0, etc.

Blue Beetle synopsis

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the official synopsis of the film reads:

"Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab."

It further states:

"When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."

The film is scheduled to release on August 18, 2023.

