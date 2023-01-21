Netflix hit series Cobra Kai to end with Season 6, announcement trailer out

Netflix's hit karate high school drama Cobra Kai is coming to an end with its final season. It will be the show's sixth season and will be released later this year.

The show is a spinoff of the famous Karate Kid films, which became a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s and early 1990s. Many actors like Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Thomas Ian Griffith, etc., reprise their roles from earlier movies.

The show stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Thomas Ian Griffith, and Dallas Dupree Young in lead roles, with numerous actors in supporting/recurring roles.

Let's take a closer look at what is known about its upcoming season.

Cobra Kai Season 6: What we know so far and if there will be a spinoff in the future

Even though the official trailer for the upcoming season hasn't been released yet, Netflix has released an announcement trailer.

Here is the announcement video.

The description under the video reads:

"Cobra Kai never dies! After five badass seasons, Cobra Kai Season 6 will be the final showdown. The epic conclusion to the decades-long karate saga is coming soon to Netflix."

Season 5 of the show ended on a shocking cliffhanger with John Kreese faking his death and making a stunning escape. Silver has been imprisoned for his actions, and the rest of the crew appears to be living normal lives following a massive rumble at the end of the season. Even though Chozen almost got killed, it looks like he is doing well.

But they should be concerned since Kreese is coming back for vengeance, especially on Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

In an interview, series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg spoke about the show's final season with gratitude toward its fans. They said,

"Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor. It has enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted."

They continued,

"Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger… We hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line because as we all know: Cobra Kai never dies."

But Hayden Schlossberg did hint at a potential spinoff for the show in 2021 in a conversation with TVLine. He said,

"Every permutation of spinoff or deep-dive crosses our minds."

He continued:

"It all has to be the right thing, and it has to be the same level of quality that Cobra Kai is. Our minds are always thinking Karate Kid, so that possibility is definitely out there."

Fans were given glimpses of John Kreese's life before he discovered Karate, and fans desire to see more of the young war veteran. Other show options are spinoffs on Hawk, Tory, or Miguel, or maybe a Stingray spinoff could be fascinating too.

The show premiered on May 2, 2018, with Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson serving as its composers.

Cobra Kai seasons 1 to 5 are available on Netflix worldwide.

