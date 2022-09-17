Karate Kid new movie in 2024: Fans confused if it'll be linked to Netflix hit series Cobra Kai

The Karate Kid franchise has maintained its position at the top by introducing sequels and canons continuously year after year. News of a new Karate Kid movie slated for 2024 has both come as a shock and treat to fans. According to sources, the film is already in the works.

The franchise seems to be growing beyond its sequel on Netflix, Cobra Kai, a highly-acclaimed series, which recently aired its fifth season on the platform. However, the announcement of the new movie has fans confused about whether it will be connected to Cobra Kai.

These fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the upcoming film and clear all existing doubts about their favorite Netflix show.

Fans of the Karate Kid franchise draw parallels between Netflix's Cobra Kai and the upcoming karate Kid film scheduled to release in June 2024 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sony Pictures' announcement of the "return of the original" franchise to the big screen was accompanied by a tentaive release date of June 7, 2024. The Cobra Kai series has allowed the brand to endure since it first arrived in 2018, continuing the legacy of William Zabka.

Fans wonder if the upcoming Karate Kid film will be a "sequel to Cobra Kai"

According to rumors, the upcoming movie will be the franchise's first outing since the 2010 remake which starred Jaden Smith. However, fans feel otherwise as they contend with these claims and draw parallels between Netflix's Cobra Kai and the film slated for 2024. Twitter users are slowly coming up with theories of their own about how the two can be connected, after all.

Fans confused if the upcoming Karate Kid film will be linked to Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans have also expressed their disinterest in the film if it has no real connection to Cobra Kai or the original William Zabka trilogy. They have taken the opportunity to slam Sony for another unnecessary sequel, claiming that the Netflix show was more than enough as a continuation of the iconic narrative. Additionally, they have also expressed their desire to see the series' stars and team involved in the film.

Fans of the franchise slam Sony for its attempt to remake the iconic Karate Kid film, making comparisons with the fan-favorite Cobra Kai series (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans have numerous theories concerning the upcoming film and its connection to the mega-hit series Cobra Kai. However, one common belief states that since the sixth and final season will arrive in 2023, the movie might as well be a continuation of the show, given the alignment of its release date.

Ralph Macchio opens up about the Karate Kid Cinematic Universe

The cast members of Cobra Kai have hinted that the series will keep growing even after the series finale, which will arrive in 2023. Actor Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso in the hit series, touched on the subject of potential prequels and spinoffs in a recent interview with Comic Book.

Macchio said:

"The thing that's been created, there's kind of this Karate Kid Cinematic Universe now where Cobra Kai is, you know, at the center of that and when that day does come in for a landing, there are other areas to draw from. As long as it evolves organically, these guys that write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that."

He continued to say that there had been things that were written in season three that didn't happen until the next season as there was no more "room in season three." Giving fans some hope, Ralph said that the crew had filmed things for the fifth season that are being held for the future if they get a "green light" to show it. The star noted:

"So there's more to come, we hope."

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming film.

