Cobra Kai season 5 - Who is Ralph Macchio aka Daniel LaRusso and where have you seen him before?

Cobra Kai season 5, the highly anticipated brand new season of the beloved martial arts comedy-drama, is all set to make its debut this Friday, September 9, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Cobra Kai Season 5 was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. The official synopsis for its 5th season, released by Netflix, reads:

"The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning....Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help....As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat."

The series stars actor Ralph Macchio reprising his fan-favorite character Daniel LaRusso in the upcoming 5th season of the show.

Since Netflix dropped the official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what their beloved character LaRusso will bring to the table in this brand new and highly intriguing season.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about renowned actor Ralph Macchio, ahead of the arrival of Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix.

Learn all about Ralph Macchio, before Cobra Kai Season 5 arrives on Netflix this Friday

Ralph Macchio, currently 60 years of age, is a highly acclaimed American actor who is renowned worldwide for playing the role of Daniel LaRusso in the popular The Karate Kid franchise, entailing The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II and The Karate Kid Part III and its sequel series Cobra Kai.

The actor is also well-known for portraying the character Johnny Cade in the 1983 movie The Outsiders, Bill Gambini in the 1992 movie My Cousin Vinny, Eugene Martone in the 1986 movie Crossroads, Jeremy Andretti in the 1977 comedy-drama series Eight Is Enough and Archie Rodriguez in the 2006 comedy series Ugly Betty.

Over the years, Ralph Macchio has been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including Up the Academy, The Three Wishes of Billy Grier, Distant Thunder, Too Much Sun, Naked in New York, Can't Be Heaven, A Good Night to Die, Beer League, Hitchcock, Lost Cat Corona, A Little Game, Psych: The Movie and several others.

The actor has also been a part of TV series including CBS Afternoon Playhouse, The Outer Limits, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Twice in a Lifetime, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Whole Truth, How I Met Your Mother, The Deuce, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Kevin Can Wait, Entourage, Head Case, Robot Chicken and many more.

Apart from Ralph Macchio, the cast list for Cobra Kai Season 5 also includes William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Thomas Ian Griffith, Dallas Dupree Young and more.

Don't forget to watch Cobra Kai season 5, premiering on Friday, September 9, 2022, on Netflix.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes