"MVP of this season": Cobra Kai fans celebrate The Karate Kid II antagonist Chozen Toguchi's surprising appearance in Season 5

The fifth season of Cobra Kai has been garnering highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, thanks to its entertaining plot, humorous tone, and performances by the cast. One of the season's biggest talking points has been actor Yuji Okumoto's surprise appearance as Chozen Toguchi, who was the main antagonist in The Karate Kid Part II.

Fans on Twitter are delighted to see the character's return to the show. One user even mentioned that Toguchi was the ''MVP of this season of Cobra Kai.''

Without further ado, read on to find out more about what fans have to say about Chozen Toguchi's role in the show's fifth season.

Fans on Twitter rave about Chozen Toguchi's unforgettable appearance in Cobra Kai season 5

Several fans took to Twitter to talk about Chozen Toguchi's memorable appearance in Cobra Kai season 5. Fans praised the actor's performance in the season, with many saying his role was one of the best things about the fifth season. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Rocko @Rocko91684222 AwesomeSeason I love Tory and chozen #CobraKai AwesomeSeason I love Tory and chozen #CobraKai

♥ @ntheskywgems #CobraKai just keeps getting better and better with every new season. The Miguel, Robby and hawk trio + the Chozen, Daniel and Johnny trio. I MELT #CobraKai just keeps getting better and better with every new season. The Miguel, Robby and hawk trio + the Chozen, Daniel and Johnny trio. I MELT 😭

Victor Hernandez @toliro #CobraKai season 5 got from corny to cartoony really fast. The only good character with lots of potential is Chozen. Chozen should have his own series. #CobraKai season 5 got from corny to cartoony really fast. The only good character with lots of potential is Chozen. Chozen should have his own series.

After making cameo appearances in the series' third and fourth seasons, Yuji Okumoto's Chozen plays a major role in the fifth season of Cobra Kai. Chozen was also the main antagonist in The Karate Kid Part II. Okumoto's performance in the film received widespread critical acclaim, and his character garnered a cult following among fans of the franchise.

A quick look at Cobra Kai season 5 trailer, plot, and cast

Netflix released the official trailer for the series' fifth season on August 16, 2022, offering a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the new season. The plot focuses on Terry, who sets out to expand his empire while also looking to promote his unique ''No Mercy'' approach to Karate.

A brief description of the fifth season, shared by Netflix on their official YouTube channel, reads:

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

The fifth season, which dropped on Netflix on September 9, 2022, has received mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics, who praised the show's writing, storyline, and memorable performances by the cast.

The star cast features Ralph Macchio in the lead role of Daniel LaRusso. Macchio's performance is one of the highlights of the series. He'd earlier played a role in the previous Karate Kid flicks. He has also starred in movies like The Outsiders and My Cousin Vinni.

Apart from Macchio, the series stars numerous others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

The series is helmed by noted filmmakers Josh Herald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

Cobra Kai is now available for streaming on Netflix.

