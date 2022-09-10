Cobra Kai Season 5 ending explained: Did Daniel take down Terry at the end? 

Cobra Kai Season 5 finally premiered on Friday, September 9, 2022, on the popular streaming platform Netflix, and fans of the show are thrilled to see the season unfold.

The series has been created by Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald. As per the official synopsis for the highly anticipated 5th season of the series, given by Netflix:

"The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. . . Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. . . As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat."

Episode 9 of Cobra Kai Season 5 ended on a highly arresting note with Daniel, Johnny and Chozen stuck in a limo that was being driven by one of the rival team members.

Without a doubt, this episode of Cobra Kai Season 5 is bound to leave the audience with immense anticipation. Let's dive in to find out how Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 10 (finale) has turned out.

The ending of Cobra Kai Season 5 explained

What happened in the limo?

In the finale episode, the crazed and furious driver of the limo is revealed to be Mike Barnes. He is seen blaming Daniel for destroying his livelihood. However, Daniel is seen accepting his fault but goes on to reveal that it was Terry who was behind everything.

Mike is furious and decides to drive to Terry's place to start a fight immediately. Chozen and Johnny agree to it, however, Daniel is dropped off in the middle of nowhere. The rest are seen heading to Terry's in the heat of the moment.

As they arrived at Terry's place, they were attacked by the rival's senseis. They were ill-prepared and outnumbered. After seeing the footage of the teens breaking inside Cobra Kai, Kim ditched the fight to start another.

Terry fights Chozen alone, which soon turns into a sword battle between the two. After that, both land fatal blows, however, unfortunately, Terry is seen having the upper hand and slicing Chozen's skin. He then leaves Chozen there to bleed out and is seen returning to the fray.

Was Daniel able to fight Terry?

Later in the episode, Amanda is seen picking up Daniel from the road after accepting help from Stingray. They are seen rushing to Cobra Kai, where the highly anticipated epic battle awaits them. Stingray is seen getting an opportunity to shine and earn his honor back.

Right before the epic battle, a shocking footage emerged. It showed Tory and Terry discussing the All Valley fight and Terry admitting to paying off the referee to win the championship.

Thereafter, the much-awaited fight between Daniel and Terry begins. Daniel is seen using his rival's training before finally defeating him. Kenny is seen taking off his Cobra Kai shirt and throwing it to Terry, who lies defeated on the floor. At the time, the other students were also seen quitting the dojo.

What happened to Kreese?

At the very beginning of episode 10 of Cobra Kai Season 5, Kreese is seen being left to die during an intense fight in the prison canteen.

At the end of the finale episode, Kreese is rushed to the prison hospital after getting brutally stabbed. When a doctor checks on the fatal wounds, it is revealed that the blood was Jell-O, not real blood.

Kreese is seen springing back to life and attacking everyone around him. He then went on to steal the doctor's uniform and exit the prison gate using his therapist's security badge.

Don't forget to catch Episode 10, the finale episode of Cobra Kai Season 5, currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das